The UN Security Council approved this Friday unanimously the imposition of sanctions on armed groups in Haiti that control large areas of the country, including important infrastructure and communication routes.

Also read: Mexico: an older adult was killed on the subway tracks in Mexico City.

Sanctions include not only a arms embargo on actors non-state, but also a ban on traveling outside the country the leaders of the armed gangs, plus the freezing of your banking assets.

The fifteen members of the council, including Russia and China, who had previously shown their reservations, supported the resolution that was drafted by the United States and Mexico to try to curb the violence and thus help the Government to control the situation At a time when the country is experiencing an outbreak of anger.

Above all, we seek to support Haiti in its struggle to establish peaceful coexistence and democratic governance.

“We seek above all to support Haiti in its struggle to establish peaceful coexistence and democratic governance,” assured the representative of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuentewhich praised the inclusion of an arms embargo in the resolution.

De la Fuente stressed that “the Security Council has given a clear signal that the violence must stop and must not go unpunished. It is also important to have established an embargo on any transfer of weapons for those non-state actors who, in addition to terrorizing the civilian population, destabilize the country”.

For her part, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stressed that today’s decision “is an initial response to the calls for help of the Haitian people.

They want us to take action against criminals, including gangs and those who finance them, who have been undermining stability and spreading poverty.” Thomas-Greenfield added that with this resolution the UN’s highest body is sending “a clear message to bad actors that keep Haiti kidnapped”, although he assured that it is “only a first step”.

we must build on these efforts to address another immediate challenge to help restore security and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Haiti See also American businessmen scared by the threat of anti-Russian sanctions

“We have much more work to do. Now that this Council has taken decisive action to send a strong signal to gangs and those who fund them through new targeted sanctions, we must build on these efforts to address another immediate challenge to help restore security.” and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Haiti,” he stressed.

The US diplomat was referring to the intention of the US and Mexico to present a second resolution that includes the sending of a armed force to help the island’s authorities restore security, and to which China and Russia have been reluctant to date.

EFE.

More news