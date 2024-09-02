Mayoral candidates exchange accusations and pejorative nicknames, such as “Tchuchuca do PCC”, “Chatabata” and “Boules”

The debate between candidates for mayor of São Paulo, held on Sunday night (September 1, 2024) by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel My Newswas marked by exchanges of barbs. The event, which was attended by Pablo Marcal (PRTB), Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), from the beginning, deviated into low-level attacks, with participants using pejorative nicknames and leaving the proposals in the background.

The coach, the main target of criticism, called the current mayor of SP “Little Banana”Tabata of “Chatabata” and Boulos of “Boules”, mocking an adaptation of the National Anthem with neutral language made at a rally of the federal deputy.

Nunes, in turn, nicknamed Marçal “PCC’s Tchutchuca”while the PSOL member called the mayor “little nursery thief”. In response, Nunes described Boulos as “little bandit”calling it “invader, shameless and without character”.

The debate resulted in a barrage of requests for the right to reply. The mediator, journalist Denise Campos de Toledo, struggled to maintain order, intervening frequently to avoid heated confrontations, especially between Datena and Marçal. At one point, the presenter tried to confront the influencer more aggressively, but ended up backing down.

The accusations against Marçal and his allies of involvement with organized crime were a recurring theme, dominating the debate. Datena and Tabata joined forces against the coach, focusing on his alleged ties to members of the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital). “I agree with Tabata in every way”declared the presenter at one point.

“It is a pleasure to be called a bandit by the Communist Consortium of Brazil”said Marçal. “This isn’t a game to see who has the best proposal. It’s to see who can handle this hassle the most. Kiko over here is swearing at me all the time. This is a theater.”“, he said. In addition to “Boules”the businessman also referred to his opponent as “Kiko”.

Here are some of the standout quotes from the debate: