Mexico City.- The Sixth Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador states that with the Justice Plans for indigenous peoples, not only have their demands regarding the right to territory been met, but they have also been given certainty regarding the possession of their lands.

The document indicates that in coordination with the INPI and the participation of the three levels of Government, 17 Plans have been developed with the participation of 23 indigenous peoples from 12 states of the country.

Regarding the Yaqui Justice Plan, he indicates that technical work was carried out for the acquisition of 12,978 hectares that will be returned to the people. In addition, within the framework of the Justice Plan for the Guarijío-Makurawe People, he points out, a review of 15 polygons of land was carried out, with an average of 67,896.2 hectares to determine the possible surface area of ​​national lands that can be returned.

He added that topographical work was carried out to determine the ownership and possession of land within the framework of the conflict line of communities in the municipalities of San Agustín Tlacotepec and San Antonio Sinichua, in Oaxaca.

The report also highlights the issuance of a topographical report derived from an amparo suit filed by the El Potrero ejido in San Luis Potosí against the Decree that recognizes, protects, preserves and safeguards the sacred places and sites and the pilgrimage routes of the Woxárika, Náayeri, O’sam or Au’dam and Mexikan indigenous peoples. Regarding the Justice Plan for the Sierra Tarahumara, it indicates that the demands of the Ralámuli communities were met through the contribution of information, anthropological reports and opinions on the Declaration of Allocation of national lands, with the objective of giving certainty to their lands. It adds that within the framework of the Náayeri Justice Plan, technical opinions were prepared on territorial limits of the differences between the definitive plans and the actions of the Program for Certification of Ejidal Rights and Titling of Urban Plots for four Nayarit communities. The report states that there are 17 Comprehensive Justice and Development Plans for Indigenous Peoples, including the Justice Plan of the Seri-Comca’ac People, the Justice Plan of the Guarijío Makurawe People, the Justice Plan of the Yoreme Mayo People, the Justice Plan of the Wixárika People, the Justice Plan of the Náayeri People, the Justice Plan of the Sierra Tarahumara and the Development Plan of the Zapotec and Chinantec Peoples.