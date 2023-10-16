The preparation of the Colombian National Team for face Ecuador at the height of Quito, The national team reaches the fourth game of the South American qualifiers quite affected by the absences of several key players in Néstor Lorenzo’s team.

The Colombian National Team will play this Tuesday against Ecuador at 6:30 in the afternoon (Colombian time), at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium; It will be a difficult stop for the national team, which lost 6-1 on its last visit to Quito.

Coach Néstor Lorenzo’s team comes into the game against the Ecuadorians with an important undefeated record: adds 11 games without knowing defeat, of which seven ended in victory and four in a draw.

Precisely, in their last game, the National Team missed two points in Barranquilla and tied against their counterpart from Uruguay by 2-2.

Barranquilla October 12, 2023. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero

Changes in the starting lineup

Néstor Lorenzo is forced to make a series of changes In the starting lineup to face Ecuador, some players are out at the last minute due to injury, as is the case of Santiago Arias who was called off this Monday after confirming that he was suffering from some physical problems.

Instead, there would be Juan David Mosquera. The MLS Portland Timbers player is the only option that the Argentine strategist would be using to make up for Arias’ loss in the Right side.

Another of the changes that the National Team’s starting eleven will have is in the goal, after the expulsion of Camilo Vargas in the match with Uruguay, The responsibility would fall on Millonarios goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

National Team Training. See also Analysis: what Rueda's first year in the National Team has left Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

James, the big doubt

A mystery has been generated in the last hours about the possibility of James Rodríguez playing against Ecuador, The man from Cucuta trained differently this Sunday and did not work with the ball.

Furthermore, coach Néstor Lorenzo spoke at a press conference about the possibility of James being there and his response left more doubts than certainties: “There is nothing confirmed, we are going to wait until the last minute.”

According to his words, There are possibilities that the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team will not be a starter and there is speculation about the possible entry of Jorge Carrascal to the first team.

GOAL BY JAMES RODRIGUEZ. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero See also Champions League, the draw for the group stage: PSG and Benfica immediately for Juve, Milan draw Chelsea. At Napoli touch Liverpool and Ajax. Follow the live Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

Colombia would form with Álvaro Montero in goal; Juan David Mosquera, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta and Deiver Machado in defense; Wílmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal and Jhon Arias in the center of the field; Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré in attack.

SPORTS

