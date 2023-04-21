The Emirates Red Crescent organized, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, a special celebration on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, aimed at bringing joy to the hearts of approximately 150 orphans and cancer patients, in the games hall of the “Orange Mall” commercial center in the Syrian governorate of Lattakia.

The humanitarian initiative comes in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and within the framework of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families after the earthquake of last February 6, and to stand by the Syrian brothers in their current circumstances.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, explained that the humanitarian initiative aims to share the joy of orphans and children with cancer patients on the first day of Eid, to spread happiness and joy in their hearts and give them the opportunity to celebrate Eid as their peers, pointing out that the event is a continuation of the UAE’s initiatives to provide Psychological and moral support for these segments, which started from the first day of the joint general command of the Ministry of Defense launching Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”.

In turn, Ghiath Sofi, head of the Al-Bashaer Charity Association, praised the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the brothers in Syria, pointing out that the association deals with many humanitarian activities, including caring for orphans. He explained that 60 children from the association of different ages accepted the invitation to participate in the celebration.

Dr. Khaled Shoman, head of the readiness department at the “Farah Association for Supporting Children with Cancer” in Syria, pointed out that seeing the joy on the children’s faces and their involvement with the community brings joy to their families and motivates them to complete their treatment, indicating that all games are available for them to be a special day for them.

The children, who were included in the humanitarian initiative, expressed their joy and joy in celebrating Eid Al-Fitr with members of the Emirates Red Crescent and its Syrian counterpart teams, expressing their thanks to the United Arab Emirates for its continuous efforts to support them and stand by them.



The UAE continues its efforts to support the brothers in Syria during the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by providing foodstuffs, medical supplies, and medicines on an ongoing basis, and identifying the needs of the various sectors, within several axes aimed at psychological and social support by alleviating them.