The bodies were found in municipalities such as Jiutepec, Emiliano Zapata and Cuautla, all belonging to the state of Morelos.

in just 24 hours have been reported murders of three men and two women in Morelos, bringing with it a new wave of violence in the state, the discovery of the two murdered women adds up to a total of 34 since the beginning of the year.

The first reported case was discovery of two lifeless bodies inside black bags, belonging to a man and a woman in the municipality of Jiutepec, Morelos. later the police was alerted to a subject wounded in the same municipality as later died by bullet wounds.