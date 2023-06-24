Within hours of the duel that will define the champion, the game Millos vs. National, it’s already throbbing

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional They will meet in the top game, the second leg of the final win of the tournament, after a 0-0 draw last Wednesday in the first leg of the final of the betplay league.

The Bogota’s mayor’s office managed to reach an agreement with Win Sports to be able to broadcast the match between Millonarios and Nacional the night of this Saturday June 24. The giant screens will be installed in the Simon Bolivar Park and the entrance will be exclusively for Millonarios fans. The same situation will be experienced in the capital of Antioquia after management by the Medellín mayor’s office.

The game can be seen on giant screens that will be located in these places in the capital of Antioquia.

Lleras Park of El Poblado.

Botero Square.

Boulevard of 68 de Castilla.

Follow the minute by minute of the previous to the great final of Colombian soccer.