Within hours of the duel that will define the champion, the game Millos vs. National, it’s already throbbing

Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
The hobbies of Millionaires and National.
The doors of El Campín will open at 4 pm Follow the minute by minute, prior to the grand finale.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires and Atlético Nacional They will meet in the top game, the second leg of the final win of the tournament, after a 0-0 draw last Wednesday in the first leg of the final of the betplay league.
(You may be interested in: Bogotá Mayor’s Office confirmed the public transmission of the Millonarios Vs Nacional match)
(Also read: Millionaires vs. Nacional, the final hour: two passions for one star)
The Bogota’s mayor’s office managed to reach an agreement with Win Sports to be able to broadcast the match between Millonarios and Nacional the night of this Saturday June 24. The giant screens will be installed in the Simon Bolivar Park and the entrance will be exclusively for Millonarios fans. The same situation will be experienced in the capital of Antioquia after management by the Medellín mayor’s office.
(Also read: Millionaires, ready: possible alignment and news for the final vs. Nacional in Bogotá)
The game can be seen on giant screens that will be located in these places in the capital of Antioquia.
Lleras Park of El Poblado.
Botero Square.
Boulevard of 68 de Castilla.
Follow the minute by minute of the previous to the great final of Colombian soccer.
At 4 pm the doors of El Campín will open
Authorities reported that the gates of the stadium for the entry of fans of millionaires They will open from 4 in the afternoon, this in order to have a very good organization when entering the stage.
Traffic control in the vicinity of the stadium
The Traffic Police indicated that there will be road closures on the roads near the stadium between 3 in the afternoon and 11 at night. They also recommend fans not to bring cars to avoid traffic jams.
National banner in Bogota
The purslane fans accompanied their team, hours before the final duel in El Campín.
