“Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his staff are monitoring the crisis in Russia and will continue to keep them informed of any significant developments,” said Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick Ryder.

He added, “It was not immediately clear how allies and partners would be consulted, but it is very likely that consultations will begin.”

An emergency meeting in Britain

For its part, the British government will hold, in the coming hours, a “Cobra meeting” to discuss the evolving situation in Russia.

And the British “Sky News” website said that the government’s emergency response committee, known as “COBRA”, is scheduled to meet later on Saturday, and it will be chaired by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The armed rebellion, announced by the commander of Wagner’s forces, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against the Russian state provoked internal and external reactions.

Prigozhin was not satisfied with the armed rebellion, but went so far as to challenge Putin, and rejected his speech, she said Wagner forces In a statement attributed to him, “Russia will have a new president.”