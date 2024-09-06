Withdrawals | Error in production: Pieces of metal could get into the strap

Withdrawals|The S-group warns that Rainbow salmiakki tube bags may contain metal.

S group withdraws salmiakki sweets, which may contain small pieces of metal, from sale.

It is a 250 gram Rainbow salmiakki tube candy bag. The recall only applies to products with a best before date of February 23, 2026.

According to the S group products with other dates are safe to use.

About that the product has been sold in Prisma, S-markets and Aleppo from August 30 to September 6. in between.

The metal could have entered the strait due to an error in the production process. The S group will refund the purchase if it is returned to the place of purchase.