The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta is Now Available on All Platformsdownloadable for free by PC, PlayStation and Xbox users. In reality, on Steam you will still need to be patient: it will probably be unlocked at 19:00, Italian time.

Presented with the trailer which you can see below, the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will allow you to try out in advance, from today to September 9thall eight new maps made for multiplayer modes.

Not only that, users will also have the opportunity to experience the interesting novelty represented by the Omnimovement functionalitywhich allows Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 characters to launch themselves in any direction Max Payne-style.