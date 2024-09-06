The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta is Now Available on All Platformsdownloadable for free by PC, PlayStation and Xbox users. In reality, on Steam you will still need to be patient: it will probably be unlocked at 19:00, Italian time.
Presented with the trailer which you can see below, the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will allow you to try out in advance, from today to September 9thall eight new maps made for multiplayer modes.
Not only that, users will also have the opportunity to experience the interesting novelty represented by the Omnimovement functionalitywhich allows Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 characters to launch themselves in any direction Max Payne-style.
An update for the open beta
If you’ve read our guide with everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 open beta, you should already have the basic information to jump straight into the action and experience the thrills of the new chapter in Activision’s shooter series.
That said, the developers have made available a major update right in conjunction with the launch of the open beta, which aims to solve a series of problems and significantly improve the gaming experience.
In the very long list of new features in the update we find a change in the values relating to the progression system, an optimization of the weapon change and movement speed, a series of rebalancing operations relating to specific tools, a great attention to the management of respawns (especially after the many feedbacks received in this sense) and more.
You can Download Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta for Free from Steam (the link will probably appear at 7pm), PlayStation Store And Xbox Store.
