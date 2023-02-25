On the field, a scorer; in Netflix fiction, a mess. What did the Argentine critic of TyC Sports say about “With you, captain”?

“With you, captain”, the first Peruvian Netflix series starring Nikko Ponce, premiered in 2022, but TyC Sports did not forgive the premiere of the fiction that portrays one of the most controversial episodes of Paolo Guerrero. The journalist Ernesto Provitilo made a harsh criticism of streaming production and cataloged it in the worst way. Thus, despite qualifying him as a scorer in real life, he also considered that his series was a resounding failure full of errors. What did he say in his review and why has it caused such a stir?

The own goal of “With you, captain”

“Paolo Guerrero, one of a kind” is the title of the column in which Ernesto Provitilo qualifies the Netflix bioseries as “TERRIBLE”, with all and capital letters. For the TyC Sports journalist, it is a portrait in which “each episode is worse” than the previous one.

Likewise, he did not forgive Nikko Ponce’s performance as the footballer, since, to begin with, “he doesn’t look like anything” and he is even “about 10 centimeters less tall” than the real ‘Predator’, who has scored several goals in the Racing Club of the Argentine Professional Soccer League.

The script was also another of the complaints, which he described as “weak” and done only “from Paolo’s perspective” to be able to “leave it on its feet.” And not to mention other actors who gave life to important characters like Ricardo Gareca.

The series inspired by Paolo Guerrero “With you captain” premiered on October 5, 2022. Photo: Netflix

The most acid comments on “With you, captain”

The full long and hard review can be found on its official website, but here we leave you the most outstanding parts:

“TERRIBLE. There are six episodes, perhaps one is worse than the other.”

“The weak script, everything from Paolo’s point of view. It is a series that seeks to leave it on its feet, as if it were his official word, only that it leaves android dialogues between the characters, but not like ‘Westworld’, but rather two very tough people” .

“The actor chosen to play Paolo, the Peruvian Nikko Ponce, doesn’t look alike at all, besides being about 10 centimeters shorter.”

“It’s like doing a Messi series and the chosen actor is Michael B. Jordan.”

“Let’s not talk about who plays Ricardo Gareca, he’s incredible, I won’t say too much.”

“The locations seem to be fine, but suddenly some furious chroma appears with Rio de Janeiro in the background that directly invites laughter.”

“The incidental background, with tense music like you’re watching ‘The Mandalorian,’ makes for the most tongue-in-cheek consumption possible.”

“Why would you make a series about a boring judicial process, where the person affected is eliminated in the first phase?”

“There’s nothing, just an extraordinarily poorly acted linear story about a guy who got away, got to play a bit of the World Cup and came home in the first round.”

The Serie “With you, captain” is available on Netflix and has six episodes of approximately 40 minutes each.