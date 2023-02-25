Mexico.- The Mexican actor and producer Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo shares how he is after suffering from lung cancer and make himself known in a show magazine that would be debating “between life and death”.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, originally from CDMX and 74 years old, responds to statements made in a magazine and in which they make it known that he would be in serious condition and awaiting a lung transplant. of his own voice tells how it really is.

Through a press release, Don Jorge mentions that his health is stable and does not depend on oxygen therapy, as the entertainment magazine points out in its information released in recent days.

Regarding his change of residence from Acapulco to Miami, he does accept this and says that it was done to improve his breathing a little: “I’m not serious, fortunately; and I do not live attached to oxygen… Precisely for this reason I alternate my life between Acapulco and Miami, both at sea level, where I write and live very happily with Gaby”, says the famous actor in a WhatsApp message.

“I am in a medical protocol for my disease: COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and in an exhaustive check up, because in passing I asked to see the possibility of being taken into account to one day enter the list of candidates for transplantation. The day the medical group informs me that I am fit for a transplant, I will let you know, because it would be a great opportunity to improve my condition, if everything goes well, of course”, Ortiz de Pinedo also writes.

And it is that in the magazine TVNotas it was published that Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, who has suffered from lung cancer for 10 years, would desperately seek to get a transplant. A reporter contacted a relative of Don Jorge and would reveal sensitive information.

“My dear friend is in Miami waiting for a lung, because his are no longer working, but time is vital for him to recover his health. As everyone knows, he suffers from lung cancer, and over time it has worsened, he is connected to the oxygen concentrator, it is no longer enough for him,” said the source, whose name was not revealed by the magazine. .

The same informant also added that Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo remains hopeful that a medical operation will soon take place that will give him a better quality of life.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo Pallás, full name of the actor, has also stood out in Mexico as a producer, director and writer, famous for participating in shows like ‘Dr. Candido Perez’, in the eighties, and ‘A family of ten’, where he plays Plácido López Turrubiantes.