Microsoft has once again surprised technology lovers with its latest release, Windows 11.

On this exciting occasion, the company has focused its efforts on improving the user experience and has introduced a series of innovative features that you cannot miss.

One of the most notable new features is found in the Photos application. Now, this tool is capable of adding a background blur automatically, allowing your images to stand out like never before.

This feature intelligently identifies the subject and background of the image, and with just one click, you can apply an artistic blur.

Additionally, you have full control over the intensity of the blur and the ability to select specific areas to blur, giving you exceptional creative control.

But that is not all. The Photos app has also improved its content search capabilities. Now you can easily search your photos stored in OneDrive.

Simply sign in to OneDrive and navigate to your personal section, where you’ll find a new search bar at the top. This makes it easy to find your most precious memories.

Microsoft has taken search a step further by adding a location search feature. This allows you to search for photos taken in specific locations, making it easy to organize your memories by events and locations.

But that’s not all Windows 11 has in store for you. The Snipping Tool has also been significantly improved. With the new feature called “Text Actions,” you can search and select text in an image, copy and paste it as a separate document.

This is especially useful for those times when you need to extract important information from an image. Additionally, you can edit that text within the photo to remove any private information, such as email addresses or phone numbers, giving you greater control over your personal data.

However, there’s an even more exciting feature on the way: the integration of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) into Windows 11’s Snipping Tool.

Although Microsoft has not revealed the exact date of this update, it is news that will excite all users who need to work with text in images.

Windows 11 is redefining the way we interact with our images and documents.

With these new features, Microsoft continues its commitment to delivering a cutting-edge technology experience. Stay tuned for updates, because the best is yet to come!