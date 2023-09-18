A. has popped up online in the last few hours gameplay videos unpublished taken from the campaign of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2in which we see Peter and Kraven face each other in the house of the fearsome hunter.
This is probably material linked to the build that was also the protagonist of our Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 test, but we don’t know if it was published legitimately or not: Sony hasn’t removed it yet, so let’s take a look.
As mentioned, in the sequences there are Peter with the alien costume and Kraven, the latter a truly dangerous opponent: during the battle he immediately discovers that the symbiote reacts very badly to sound waves, forcing his opponent to flee.
Lots of irons in the fire
There is no doubt that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aims to offer an even richer and more exciting experience than the previous two episodes of the Insomniac Games series, and this clip only demonstrates the extraordinary quality of the experience gained so far by the team.
Naturally we will need to understand how much an open world structure will affect the enjoyment of the campaign, which we imagine has not made many steps forward compared to the past, with its predetermined events and collectibles to collect: we’ll see.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will debut in stores on October 20th, exclusively on PS5.
