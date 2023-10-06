Speaking to Sky News Arabia, a therapeutic nutrition consultant provides a nutritional recipe to strengthen immunity.

Iron fortification

Therapeutic Nutrition Consultant, Dr. Bahaa Naji, points out that the fall season and the change in temperature coincide with the start of the school season and the mingling of students within schools. This requires “strengthening their immunity” to avoid contracting diseases.

The gateway to this immunity is proper nutrition that contains iron and raises the level of hemoglobin in the blood. Naji gives examples of these:

Dark vegetables, such as spinach, eggplant, artichokes, and broccoli.

Meat, liver, eggs, fish, and alcohol.

A healthy meal should include lemon and fruits that contain a large percentage of vitamin C. Because it is useful for body recovery and in absorbing and storing iron.

It is good for the child to drink a cup of milk sweetened with honey daily, or a cup of lentils with half a lemon added to it.

What about the school meal?

Regarding the school meal that the mother prepares for her son, the nutrition consultant advises that it include two sandwiches, one of which should preferably contain animal protein, such as a steak or grilled chicken slice with the addition of mushrooms or eggs.

As for the second sandwich, it may contain legumes such as beans or cheese with tomatoes, with the addition of vegetables such as lettuce or cucumber, and a bottle of fresh juice to provide the child with vitamin C.

Naji also advises putting an amount of nuts in the school meal box to improve the immune system.

Lunch

If meat or chicken is not available, lunch can include eggs, for example, with vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, and artichokes, along with a layer of salad and a generous amount of lemon, or it can also include potatoes, which are very beneficial for the immune system, according to the nutrition consultant.

Autumn is characterized by fruits such as oranges, kiwi, and pomegranates, and Naji says that all of them strengthen the immune system.

warning

The clinical nutrition consultant warns against negligence in eating nutritional foods rich in vitamins, and taking “ready-made vitamin” tablets or medications instead.

This is due to the fact that after taking vitamins in foods, the body absorbs what it needs from them and is able to get rid of the excess, but when taken in the form of medicine, whether by injection, tablets or spray, complete absorption of the vitamin occurs, and this may cause serious health problems as a result of poisoning from the vitamins. Excess.