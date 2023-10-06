In the past six years, at least 43 million children have been displaced due to extreme weather events. This became apparent on Friday UNICEF report. This means that around twenty thousand children were forced to leave their homes every day. The report, Children Displaced in a Changing Climateis the first global analysis of children displaced by floods, storms, droughts and forest fires caused by climate change.

Floods and storms were the cause of 95 percent of registered displaced children between 2016 and 2021. The remaining 5 percent – ​​more than two million children – were displaced by forest fires or drought.

Storms and floods

The most displaced children, based on absolute numbers, come from the Philippines, India and China. This concerns almost 23 million displaced children as a result of extreme weather conditions between 2016 and 2021. According to Unicef, this is due to their geographical profile – which makes the countries more sensitive to floods and storms – but also due to the large populations of these countries. When looking at the largest number of displaced children in relation to the number of children per population, the largest group comes from South Sudan and Somalia.

In small island states – many of which are grappling with the dire consequences of the climate crisis – and in the Horn of Africa, where conflict, extreme weather and poor governance overlap, most children were displaced. On the small Caribbean island of Dominica, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, at least 76 percent of children were displaced. Also in Cuba, Vanuatu, Sint Maarten and the Northern Mariana Islands, more than a quarter of children lose their homes as a result of major storms.

Extreme drought caused the displacement of more than 1.3 million children in fifteen countries. More than half of them – around 730,000 – come from Somalia, with another 340,000 in Ethiopia and 190,000 in Afghanistan.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

The greatest danger to children in the future is the flooding of rivers, according to UNICEF. This will affect an average of about 3.2 million children annually, which amounts to almost 96 million displaced children over the next thirty years.

According to UNICEF, the actual number may be much higher. “This is definitely a conservative estimate and possibly just the tip of the iceberg,” says lead researcher Verena Knaus. “Climate is the fastest growing driver of child displacement, yet most policies and discussions around climate finance do not consider or prioritize children.”