The symposium focused on the issue of Iranian interference in the countries of the region, the regional and international risks that ensue, and possible solutions to curb these interferences in order to enhance the security of the Arab Gulf region.

The symposium received wide participation by diplomatic, political and military figures, as well as specialists and academics from more than 45 countries around the world, such as the UAE, America, Britain, Saudi Arabia, France, China, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Syria, and others.

The symposium included two sessions, the first entitled “Iran and the Arab Gulf States, Between the Geographical and Political Dimensions”, which shed light on the background of relations between Iran and the Gulf states, the Iranian role in the Arab Gulf region, and its dangers.

The second was entitled “Iran and the security of the Arab Gulf region, between local concerns and global fears”, which focused on the regional and international repercussions of the Iranian role in the region, and the impact of the results of the nuclear negotiations on Iran’s role in the Arab Gulf region.

Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research in Abu Dhabi, pointed to the dangerous role played by Iran in the region, considering that it threatens an entire region with its countries, peoples, civilization and modernity.

Al-Suwaidi stressed that the background of this destabilizing Iranian role in the Arab Gulf region is completely incomprehensible, as neither the religious dimension, nor the human dimension, nor the social or political dimension justifies this role.

Al-Suwaidi considered that Iran is trying to expand its role to go beyond the borders of the region through a dangerous nuclear program through which it blackmails the world whenever it wants and in the way it wants.

He stressed that the peoples of the region cannot remain silent about this role that threatens their existence, security and stability, and they cannot accept its legitimacy through nuclear or non-nuclear agreements that amplify this role and increase its dangers.

Al-Suwaidi concluded his speech by saying that the Gulf leaders are leaders of peace, development and openness, and they are open to a friendly and serious dialogue based on respect and not at the expense of the Gulf states and does not affect their sovereignty.

He added, “We in the UAE advocate peace, tolerance and humanity. This is our approach that we learned from our leaders. If dialogue is a strategic and fundamental option for our country, our security is a red line and is not negotiable, and we do not accept harming it in any way, whatever the sacrifices.”

For his part, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Bahraini Political Affairs, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Defense Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies, said: “Since the Iranian revolution erupted in 1979, the Arab Gulf states have been targeted. Through the principle of exporting that revolution, and according to an ideology and specific mechanisms for that, and this was not purely a coincidence, but rather on purpose.”

He considered that the transformations in the Arab region in 2011 represented an opportunity for Iran to interfere in the internal affairs of many countries, by establishing and supporting armed militias in them.

And Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa indicated that “Iran refuses to be a normal state, and is still governed by an equation of conflict between the concept of revolution and the concept of the state, so that the concept of revolution remains a major title for its regional policies.”

He stressed that “the Arab Gulf states were not and will not be advocates of war. Rather, peace is its goal, confidence-building is its way, and good neighborliness is its goal. These are concepts that should find resonance with the ruling elites in Iran by solving outstanding problems with the Arab Gulf countries before talking about building normal relations.” Like the rest of the world.”

For his part, Khalil Ibrahim Al-Thawadi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Arab Affairs and National Security Sector at the League of Arab States, said: “The Arab region has suffered greatly during the past two decades from Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.”

He pointed out that “these interventions took various forms between direct intervention through the elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its foreign arm, the Quds Force, or indirect intervention through Iran’s proxies and its arms in the region, including parties, armed militias, and sectarian movements, with the aim of expanding the Iranian sphere of influence in the region.” Region”.

He stressed that “there must be sincere intentions on the part of Iran and tangible initiatives to build confidence with its neighbors in terms of stopping interference in their internal affairs, otherwise it will not contribute to easing tension in the region or achieving the desired regional security and stability.”

In turn, Norman Roll, a former official in the US Central Intelligence Agency, stressed “the seriousness of the Iranian role in the Arab Gulf region and its regional and international repercussions, considering that Iran is trying to be a dominant state, and the international community must do something about it.”

In addition, Paulo Casaca, a former member of the European Parliament and president of the South Asian Forum for Democracy, said that Iran’s role is “very destabilizing to the region and the international community should do something about it.”

Kasaka considered that the international community has made a lot of efforts in this regard, but it has not succeeded because Iran is capable of deception.

In the same context, Christian Whitton, a former adviser in the administration of Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, said: The Iranian role in the region is a very dangerous role, and it targets key allies of the United States of America.

He concluded, “Negotiations with Iran are important, but the latter rejects this, and that the Biden administration is determined to complete the nuclear agreement, and that Iran is taking advantage of the current situation to continue enriching uranium.”