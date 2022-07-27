Medusa | “It’s pointless to think about who pulls the trigger” – in Donetsk, the locals are disappointed with the actions of both Russia and Ukraine

Before Russia’s attack in February, hostilities in Eastern Ukraine in the Donbas region had almost stopped. Now Donetsk is under constant fire. Meduza interviewed the residents of Donetsk, who feel that they have been betrayed by both Ukraine and Russia.

Luhansk and Donetsk’s pro-Russian so-called “People’s Republics” have accused Ukraine of shelling civilian targets, towns and villages since 2014. However, hostilities in the Donbass region were steadily waning until the full-scale offensive began in February.

In 2014, the number of civilian victims was counted in the thousands, but after 2017 there have only been a few dozen victims. UN data by a total of 36 civilians died in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions during 2021 in connection with hostilities. Most of them also perished due to the careless handling of mines or unexploded ordnance, not in gunfire.

However, since mid-June 2022, explosions have been continuously experienced in Donetsk. Ukraine either refrains from commenting on them in any way or states that the targets were weapons and ammunition depots.

The People’s Republics and Russia, on the other hand, claim that Ukraine fires on civilian targets on purpose. At the same time, Russia has continuously attacked civilian targets, causing thousands of deaths.

Meduza interviewed residents of the city of Donetsk, who tell what it’s like to live in the city now.

A market vendor sells fruit in front of a destroyed market hall in Donetsk near the train station on July 22.

Give it (whose last name is not published at the interviewee’s request) is from Donetsk but moved to Russia at the end of May. Anna lived in the Kuibyshevsk district of Donetsk, where, according to her, life became impossible:

“Chaotic gunfire came from the direction of the village of Peski. It lasted all spring at varying paces. Mostly mines and Grad rockets. Going out was dangerous, but I had to get something to eat. Topaz’s [radiotekniikka-alan] factory and KamAZ Centre [autotarvikekeskus] were the only military targets. We were still lucky. At that time, the Petrovsky district suffered the worst damage. There were constant airstrikes.”

Previously, the city of Donetsk had been shelled sporadically; for example, in mid-March, a missile exploded in the city center, the impact of which caused 16 deaths. The administration of the People’s Republic blamed Ukraine for the attack. Since mid-June, however, the firing has been systematic.

On June 15, according to the information provided by the local administration, around 300 bullets were fired at the city. One of the shells hit the maternity hospital, but there were no casualties. Leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushil immediately announced that Ukraine had committed a “violation of the laws of war”, which is why “all necessary allies, including the Russian Federation, would participate in the handling of the situation”.

On March 9, Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol, causing five deaths.

Teachers and other workers clean a school that survived the bombing in Bahmut, Donetsk region, on July 24.

Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Pyotr Andryushchenko repelled the accusations directed at Kyiv:

“They have fired their own shots again in Donetsk. Specifically, the Russians who came to the scene when Pušilin uttered the request ‘Putin, send troops’, fired at their own all day and shamelessly filmed everything for others to see,” Andryushchenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

After this event, the Donetsk media have focused primarily on reporting on the shootings targeting the city and its surrounding areas. According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health of the Donetsk People’s Republic, from February 24 to 1. around 3,500 civilians have died since July.

“ All Donetsk residents interviewed by Meduza say that there have been problems with the use of shelters.

Telegram channel “Tipitšnyi Donetsk” (in Finnish, typical or ordinary Donetsk) publishes daily pictures and videos taken by its subscribers, as well as reports on which part of the city has been hit by ammunition at any given time. On July 10, the channel asked its subscribers to tell about the ongoing shootings in different neighborhoods in real time. Within minutes, the channel was reporting the sounds of explosions from all nine districts.

On July 14, a projectile hit the bus station in the Voroshilovsky district. Two people died and six were wounded in the attack, which the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic Pushilin blamed on the Ukrainian army. Ukraine has so far not commented on the accusations.

Train workers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on June 25. The train was transporting civilians evacuated from war zones in eastern Ukraine from Dnipro to Lviv.

Olga (name changed at the request of the interviewee) was having a coffee in the center of Donetsk, when ambulances started rushing past the cafe one after the other. He read in the news that it was an attack on a bus station.

For the past few months, Olga has been living with her boyfriend in the Voroshilovsky district near the city center. His own apartment is in the Kievski district, but since February he has been there only a few times to pick up his things.

“Not long ago, the neighboring house, which can be seen from the window of my apartment, was hit. I think the windows of my apartment were also damaged a little, but I wasn’t there myself and I don’t know for sure. That day, my neighbor who was coming home from the store died. I feel that about 20 to 40 percent of the neighborhoods that were fired upon have already been destroyed. And this does not include the cases where windows, doors and furniture have been broken when the neighboring building has been hit,” he says.

“ In a part of Donetsk, the water supply has also been practically completely cut off.

All Residents of Donetsk interviewed by Meduza say that there have been problems with the use of population shelters: the shelters were not ready for use, and there are not even signs for them. The shootings have made communication difficult. In a part of Donetsk, the water supply has also been cut off practically completely, and according to residents, in some areas water only comes for a couple of hours at a time every few days.

“In the area where I live, in the district of Kievski, we get water for a couple of hours every four days. Even then, the pressure is so weak that it is only enough for the first floor, so everyone goes to one apartment to get water. In the Vorošilovsk district, water comes from the evening until about ten in the evening. There is still gas and electricity almost everywhere where there is no fire going on right now. Sometimes, if you get close, the lights flash,” explains Olga.

Olga now regularly has to help her parents who live on the other side of the city, who do not have water. He takes them bottles of technical water, i.e. purified wastewater, which is pumped from the pond by the car of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Local media often announce the distribution of free drinking water and publish video recordings of queues. At one of the distribution points, it is said that those seeking water must have their original passport with them. Olga believes that the passport data collected in the water distribution can be used in the September referendum on the annexation of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia.

Locals hauled well water in the town of Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, on June 30.

Entrepreneur from Donetsk Oleg (name changed at the interviewee’s request) says that half of the townspeople are completely without water and the rest get water for one and a half or two hours in the evenings.

“We collect water in all possible containers. In the districts of Okrainy-Petrovka and Tekstil, people live without electricity, internet and television 80 percent of the time. Some streets are completely without air.”

According to Oleg, municipal technology administrators are real heroes:

“Workers have died when they have been restoring or repairing gas, electricity and communication connections.”

A resident removed the broken glass from the window of his apartment in Kramatorski on July 19.

However, Oleg assures that the city will not give up despite the worsening living conditions.

“Everyone has adapted to this mode of survival. There are just fewer people now, many go elsewhere.”

Olga feels that the whole city is “saturated with fear”. In addition to the shootings, the fear is caused by the movement. According to information from various sources, up to 140,000 men have ended up in the conscription of the “national militia” of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics since the start of the offensive. As Olga notes, any man might end up in the town of Novaya Kahovka on an ordinary bread-seeking trip [Hersonin alueelle] to the front.

“ Olga believes that the passport data collected in the water distribution can be used in the September referendum on the annexation of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia.

Oleg is certain that the Ukrainian army is behind the shootings.

According to him, the shootings in the city of Donetsk and its nearby population centers are the result of the Russian troops deciding to liberate the northern part of the Donetsk region and besiege the city of Avdijivka. The city in question is located 13 kilometers from Donetsk.

Anna agrees:

“I lean towards the position that Ukraine will do this. The flight direction and silent passage of the projectiles that fell near my home, as well as the huge craters they left, speak for it.”

A house destroyed in an attack by Russian troops in the town of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region on June 14.

Anna considers herself Ukrainian, even though she had to move to Russia in May. He says he was born in independent Ukraine – and has “not asked anyone about the ‘Russian world'”. He emphasizes:

“What I want to say – and I think I also speak for most of my friends and acquaintances who have lived in Donetsk for the last eight years – is that people in Ukraine have their own characteristics. And those who live in occupied areas still have their own characteristics.”

“ “It’s pointless to think about who pulls the trigger when everyone has their hands up to their elbows in blood.”

Olga sympathizes. In his opinion, the residents of Donbas have been “betrayed by Ukraine as well as by Russia”. For him, Ukraine is like “a mother who has abandoned him”.

However, he says that he misses his home country, specifically as it was before 2014.

“For a long time, I haven’t even thought about who fires at any time. This is war, and war has exactly the same consequences_ evil. It’s pointless to think about who pulls the trigger when everyone has their hands up to their elbows in blood.”

Written for Meduza by Gleb Golod. Published in Meduza on 15 July 2022.

In HS, the Finnish translation has been edited.

Production: Elina Saarilahti

The original story can be read here.