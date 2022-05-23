The exhibition, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language of the Department of Culture and Tourism, will continue until the 29th of May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The exhibition program includes more than 450 events, with the participation of a number of writers, thinkers and academics, including the Syrian poet Adonis, the Kuwaiti writer Talib Al-Rifai, the Jordanian poet Maha Al-Atoum, the Egyptian thinker Mustafa Al-Fiqi, the director of the Library of Alexandria, and the Emirati poet Maysoon Saqr.

The exhibition’s seminars and panels discuss a variety of topics, including copyright protection, myths, legends and folklore in the 21st century, new trends in children’s publishing in Europe and the Middle East, and the challenges of translation into foreign languages.

The exhibition also organizes a series of film screenings within the “Black Box Cinema” program, including the Somali film (Life on the Margins), the Jordanian film (Truce), the Lebanese film (Manara) and the Sudanese film (The Set).

And Germany (guest of honor) will be present at the exhibition for the second year in a row, “to introduce the civilization, culture and creators of that country, and to familiarize the Germans with the Arab culture closely.”

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian writer Taha Hussein was chosen as “the central figure of the exhibition”, where four seminars will be held covering the most prominent aspects of his intellectual, cultural and literary experience, with the participation of a number of critics and academics, in addition to a special pavilion reviewing his personal career and achievements.

This year, the Abu Dhabi Book Fair will implement the “Sales Monitoring System”, which allows real-time information on the movement of books and materials sold within the fair and allows exhibitors to obtain detailed data and reports on sales on a daily basis.

On the sidelines of its activities, the fair will host the nineteenth meeting of the directors of Arab book fairs, as well as the (International Conference on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries), which is being held for the first time in the region.