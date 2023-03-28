Skiing | Is Inari the most demanding SC track in history? The huge height difference is not in accordance with the rules

According to the technical expert of SM skis, Juutuanvaara competes on an “honest” track, which allows you to go “further into the forest”.

Classic the image of competitive skiing for many is that the skiers disappear into the hiding places of the forest after the start and only appear from there when they arrive at the finish line.

Nowadays, this kind of thing hardly happens anymore, because the competitions are skied in short runs close to the starting and finishing points.

In the second SC skiing of the winter in Inari’s Juutuanvaara next weekend, we will go back to the past in this sense, because long distances are now skied on a very rare 10 kilometer track.

The Finnish championships in women’s 30 and men’s 50 kilometers freestyle skiing will be decided next Sunday under exceptional conditions.

Pending is an exceptionally hard endurance challenge even for top skiers. Juutuanvaara’s ten may even be the most demanding SM track of all time.

“It’s an honest and traditional 10-something run that really takes you further into the forest. It’s a really demanding and exceptionally hard track with long working sections”, characterizes the technical expert of the SM Games (Td) Vesa Virkkunen.

According to the homologation or dimensioning rules of the international skiing association Fis, the height difference of a 10 kilometer track may not exceed 125 meters. However, these rules are often deviated from, and this is the case even now.

At Juutuanvaara, this happens significantly, because there is a height difference of no less than 158 meters on the 10th track.

For comparison: the height difference between the five kilometer World Cup tracks in Kuusamo Ruka and Lahti is 56 meters.

Jewish danger in ten, the total ascent, measured vertically, is 354 meters. In this way, a total of 1,770 meters of ascent is accumulated in a 50-kilometer race. Last spring winter In Rovaniemi WC the corresponding reading was about 1,900 meters, when the height difference was 92 meters.

In Inari, the kymppi track has a section with a length of more than two kilometers and a height difference of about 150 meters, where you climb all the time except for two short descents.

The corresponding climb of more than two kilometers was at the World Championships in Planica, when you climbed from the lowest point of the hardest track to the highest point in one ring. There, the height difference was 114 meters.

Juutuanvaara’s tenth from the homologation certificate there is a separate mention that this track can only be used for distances of 20 kilometers and longer. The track is being used for the first time at the SM.

In exchange for long climbs, the track also has long descents, which according to the certificate are “fast and quite demanding”.

Inari In the SC championships, the short races of the traditional distance (women 5 and men 10 kilometers) are competed on Friday with an intermediate start and relays on Saturday.

These competitions are skied on a five-kilometer run, which also has a brisk height difference of 77 meters.

At Juutuanvaara, you compete in quite wintry conditions. There is almost a meter of snow, and freezing weather is expected.

80 women and 139 men have registered for Friday’s competitions. There are 89 and 181 registered for long distances, respectively. There are 25 women’s and 34 men’s teams going to Vieste.

In practice, all national team skiers are seen in at least one competition.

There will be interesting performances. For example, the junior world champion Niko Anttola has signed up for 50 kilometers. He has not competed at this distance before.

A biathlon skier is also leaving for a long trip Tero Seppälä and last year’s youth world champion in the same sport and recent World Cup medalist, who turns 19 in April Arttu Heikkinen.

The list of registrants also includes one of Finland’s best triathletes Henrik Gösch.

Women’s A multiple medalist in the 30 kilometers is about to start Riitta-Liisa Roponen, which still competes for its own pleasure. She also went to challenge the national team women in January’s championships in Tampere and finished fourth in the ten (v) race.

The champion section is also represented by a prestigious marathon marathoner from previous years and a multiple Finnish champion of marathon and track running Maija Oravamäki, 49, which is not participating in the SM track for the first time.

Yle and Viaplay will follow the Inari Championship with live broadcasts from March 31st to April 2nd. 2023.

Correction at 19:05: Corrected the start date of the games.