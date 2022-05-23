The change of bench was in the air for some time and Borussia Dortmund have chosen to return to the past, which is now present and future. Edin Terzic is the new first team manager and has just signed a three-year contract with the club. He replaces the outgoing Marco Rose and in fact returns to a position that he had already occupied ad interim between December 2020 and May 2021, also winning a German Cup.

The genesis

–

A former German minor league striker who retired before the age of 30, Terzic began his career as a coach in Dortmund in 2010, as assistant coach and talent scout for the yellow and black youth teams. In those years he also collaborated with Jurgen Klopp before two experiences abroad as second manager of Besiktas and West Ham United. 2018 was the year of returning home to the same position, until the dismissal of Lucien Favre convinced the management to choose Terzic himself as ferryman until the end of the 2020-2021 season. After the victory of the national cup, his place was taken by Marco Rose and he took on the role of technical director, but the former Borussia Monchengladbach did not convince, pushing the leaders to return to Terzic, this time armored with a three-year . This season Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the Bundesliga, but in the Champions League they stopped in the group stage and in the German Cup they were eliminated in the round of 16.