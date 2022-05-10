sound.- Four days after being launched the Id Sonora application, it already yielded its first positive result with the identification of Ángel Gabrieloriginally from Empalme, Sonora, who was missing and finally his mother was able to find and identify him thanks to this tool from the Attorney General of the State of Sonora.

The prosecution reported that It was through this application that Ángel Gabriel’s mother was able to corroborate his identity by clothing, and later before the Legal Medicine staff; then proceeded to identification by photography and finally by fingerprints.

It was reported that Ángel Gabriel was reported missing to the Prosecutor’s Office on April 4, but he had already been located lifeless since March 25, 2022 in the Ejido Juan Rodríguez, in Empalme, only that he remained in the Semefo as an unknown person.

Through his social networks, the state governor, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, announced the first identification made with the Id Sonora applicationdesigned for the identification of missing persons.

“This is the first positive result just four days after the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office launched the application. I hope that Sonorans download this application on their cell phones and help more people return home, with the theirs, uploading in this application some element that helps us to identify them”, he expressed.

Likewise, both the state president and the Prosecutor’s Office, They called and invited citizens to download the Id Sonora application available for iOS and Androidwhich is completely free and easy to use, since it allows you to review with a single click, the identification cards that expose objects, clothing and particular signs of people located lifeless and that remain in the custody of the Prosecutor’s Office waiting to be identified.