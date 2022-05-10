The birth of theParliamentary intergroup which takes its name from Strength and Smile Onlus, the non-profit that for over fifteen years has been organizing free beauty workshops for women undergoing cancer treatment in many hospitals throughout Italy. To the parliamentary initiative, to which they joined deputies and senators of all political forces present in Parliamentthe task of providing regulatory and institutional support to all projects, proposals, voluntary activities that can improve the quality of life of the sick and sick who are facing the path of care.

The parliamentary initiative was promoted by Benedetta Fiorini (Lega) who, inaugurating the works, recalled how this is a “first step, a concrete sign that the institutions that must be the megaphone of these realities give, supported by volunteers, for an important help to patients”. Fiorini also thanked the companies in the cosmetics sector, which through their sensitivity and social responsibility make it possible to organize these activities.

Specifically, The strength and the smile Onlus has been sponsored since its origin by Cosmetics Italyrepresented in the room by president Renato Ancorottithe. Anna Segatti, president of Strength and Smile Onlus, he recalled that the essence of the objectives pursued lies in the name of the association, now also of the intergroup. “We really think that to face cancer it takes a lot of strength and that it is essential to keep a smile”, said Segatti who added: “In the future we would like to expand these laboratories to men by creating special treatments for them and their well-being, as is already the case. in some other countries “.

The psycho-oncologist Federico Della Rocca he brought the experience of his patients who are experiencing the most critical stages of oncological disease. “One of these phases – according to Della Rocca – is precisely that of facing the transformations of the body due to therapies, very invasive surgeries that cause the loss of one’s sense of identity, of one’s role in the family and in society”. The doctor confirmed that “participation in workshops dedicated to self-care often represents a real watershed that opens a new and more positive phase in the management of the disease”.

Massimiliano De Toma (FdI) he recalled how “parliamentary work is done from the head and from the heart. The heart is what the professionals and volunteers of the laboratories put – underlined De Toma – the head is represented by concrete initiatives both in Parliament and within the institutions. Cancer is a challenge that must be faced every day and in which patients and their families must be able to find the serenity and state of mind that allow them to face a difficult period in the best possible way “.

A message of full support and unanimity of purpose also came from Alessandro Battilocchio (FI)which has guaranteed “maximum commitment to quickly move forward the proposals that can help these noble realities in the area”, and from Marco Di Maio (Iv) which ensured “transversal commitment so that self-care initiatives become widespread and expand in all departments where they are not yet active”. Paola Deiana (M5s), very impressed by the direct testimonies of the patients, said: “As a woman, none of us can feel excluded from the disease and from this type of pathology. Aesthetics and the use of cosmetics must no longer be experienced as a habit but as a fundamental psychological contribution to give strength to women who are experiencing a difficult time “.

In the end, Alessia Morani (Pd): “Each of us has directly or indirectly experienced this drama – concluded the parliamentarian -. The awareness of the institutions and the start of work alongside the associations that make time and professionalism available for the benefit of the quality of life of cancer patients and their families is a precious goal. It is even more important to have overcome it today, to obtain concrete results in the short term and to give continuity to this parliamentary intergroup also in the next legislature ”.