For the past two days, Malik Ibrahim has spent his time clearing rubble in a village in northern Syria, searching for thirty relatives buried under the ruins. So far, and with the help of neighbors and rescuers, he has already managed to remove ten bodies from the ruins in the town of Besnaya, near the border with Turkey.

The devastating spectacle of the destroyed houses contrasts with the serenity of the neighboring olive groves. Malik removes the rubble one by one, with the help of a shovel or with his bare hands, barely protected by gloves.

He looks for his uncle, his cousin, and their respective families. All of them were buried under the roof and walls of their building, now turned into a mass of rubble crowned with solar panels.

“An entire family has left. It’s an extermination,” Malik Ibrahim told AFP, his face livid and covered in dust.

As he picks up rubble, the 40-year-old loses hope and breaks down in tears. “Every time we remove a body I am reminded of the good times we had together, we laughed and made jokes,” he says. “But that will not happen again. We are separated. They are in the afterlife and we are here. We will not see each other again.”

As the 7.8-magnitude quake rocked the area at dawn Monday, Malik, his wife and eight children fled their home in the city of Idlib. Under torrential rain, he was relieved to be alive, as were his wife and his children.

But soon after he learned that their relatives in Besnaya had suffered a very different fate.

‘Our memories are buried’

He immediately went to the village, about 40 km from his home, and has not slept since. “Twenty people remain under the rubble. I have no words, it is a catastrophe. Our memories are buried with them. We are a sinister people in every sense of the word.”

Malik Ibrahim tells that Years ago, he was forced to leave his previous home to take refuge in Idlib, due to the civil war that since 2011 has left around half a million dead.

In the midst of the ruins, dozens of neighbors, combatants, volunteers and humanitarian aid workers have gathered in the hope of finding survivors.

Every time one of them is taken out, shouts of joy are heard. The earthquake, with its epicenter in Turkey, caused at least 11,700 deaths in total in both countries, of which more than 2,600 in Syria.

AFP