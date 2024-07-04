He The world is not black and white, good or bad, friend or enemybetween each pair of options there are endless middle grounds.

Although in the world of moralthere are no middle grounds.

Honest or corrupt, true or false; we cannot be half honest or half truthful.

But that does not apply to all everyday areas. In no way can I rate someone who is not my friendlike my enemymay not be my friend, but not be against me, they exist nuances worth considering.

Life has its “insurances” and we are not so important to the world that our environment is “with me or against me”, for many people we will go unnoticed, they will be indifferent to us, they will not be friends or enemies, regardless of whether they think the same or different from me.

In essence, considering that those who are not with me are against me could be an act of arrogance; consciously or unconsciously I try to place myself as the axis of the universe, which leads me to occupy the pinnacle of arrogance.

In this world, we are just one among millions, millions will think like us, millions will think differently and millions will give up thinking for themselves, but only a few will be with me and there may be others against me.

This is humanity and this is the world we live in.

Let us embrace those who think like us, tolerate those who think differently, and understand those who are indifferent, those who are alien to the world they inhabit.

Those who think like me are not necessarily with me, just as those who think differently are not necessarily against me.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact of tolerance and inclusion, to welcome the diversity of thought.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, July 4, 2024.

