Training accident

The 2024 World Superbike Championship could be at a turning point, but it comes in the worst possible way: for a injury to the current championship leader, the Turkish Toprak RazgatliogluThe BMW rider, who in the last round at Misano had monopolised the weekend with three wins in as many races, was in fact the victim of a bad fall during one of his usual training sessions in TürkiyeThe German website reported it Speed ​​Weekwhich is written by a “serious accident” and of a “hard blow to the leg right“. However, it was not specified whether the 27-year-old Turk had any injuries, lesions or fractures.

No Garmish

Razgatlioglu was due to take part this weekend in the 22nd edition of the BMW Motorrad Days, the world’s largest gathering of fans of the German brand, an event that will take place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 5 to 7 July.

Obviously there will be a change of program and the Turk will not be present at the event. While waiting for official communications from BMW on the health conditions of the Turkish driver, however, the main concern is for the competitive season: in fact, the Silverstone (13-14 July) and Most (20-21 July) rounds are scheduled for the month of July.

Title at risk?

The risk is that the 2021 world champion may have to forfeit one or both of these roundsthus jeopardising his chances of winning the title at his first attempt with BMW. His current margin in the standings is 21 points over Nicolò Bulega and 24 over Alvaro Bautista, both official Ducati riders.