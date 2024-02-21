Although some may not have it on their radar, a new, quite striking best-seller franchise has emerged in Germany, and it has become so big that many people within the reading environment are spreading the word about what it is about so that the respective community is created. With that in mind, one could say that it can become what the book series once was. Harry Potter or Twilightthis is due to the fact that its popularity is on the rise and also its world full of magic.

The franchise owned by Katja Brandis, 'Woodwalkers, tells us about a group of boys who have the peculiarity of turning into animals, but in order to control their powers they must attend a school with people who are experts in this field. This saga has managed to captivate many users, therefore, the first volume called Carag's transformation will hit theaters, with distribution that will be worldwide.

Here you can see its first trailer:

Here is the general description of the franchise:

Woodwalkers”, also known as “Seawalkers” in English, is a series of books for young people written by German author Katja Brandis. The series is primarily aimed at young and teen readers, and combines elements of fantasy, adventure, and nature. The plot of “Woodwalkers” focuses on the protagonist, Carag, a young man who discovers that he has the ability to transform into a mountain puma. He is part of a species known as the “Woodwalkers”, human beings who can transform into different animals. Carag faces various challenges as she learns to control his abilities and navigate the world of the Woodwalkers.

The movie is going to be released next November 21 of this same year, the two remaining parts will arrive in 2026 and 2027.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: The truth is that I did not know about this franchise until the time of writing the note that you read below. So, I'll have to look up more information to see if it's worth checking out.