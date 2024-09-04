Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo says she does not believe that people from São Paulo will give in to polarization and that “being independent” is her advantage

Federal deputy and PSB candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Tabata Amaralsaid this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that he is not discouraged by the results of voting intention surveys after ranking 4th in the latest surveys, as it has been growing “in all”. Tabata states that, “with mastery”, displeased the financial market and the left – which they classified as an advantage in municipal elections.

“I am independent and, in these last 6 years as a federal deputy, this has had a very high cost for me. We say this jokingly, but the truth is that, with mastery, I displeased Faria Lima [avenida em São Paulo associada ao mercado financeiro] and a portion of the left”, said the candidate in a radio interview Eldorado.

Regarding the reason for this displeasure, she stated that it was because she had “a very strong social vision”. Tabata stated: “I am here because of the opportunities I had in education, to combat inequality. I have a more centrist economic vision, in fact, of an efficient State, in which we have to always be cutting costs to invest where it is most needed.”.

For Tabata, all these characteristics represent an advantage when it comes to municipal elections. “When we talk about real life, people can go beyond the ideological box and see value in a person, in a mayor, who will take care of the basics, the essentials, will take care of social issues, but who will work to reduce bureaucracy, so that people can prosper.”, he stated.

Tabata said he is not worried about voting intention polls and does not believe that the people of São Paulo will give in to polarization.I go out into the street every day”, he stated. “For me, it is very gratifying to see people’s affection, to see their curiosity.”, he continued. “So, the street is the first thing that tells me that there is a path for us (…). In all the polls, since the campaign officially began, I am growing. All of them, without exception. This also gives us encouragement.”, he added.

According to Tabata, she is missing “be known” to win. She quoted “the difficulty of running the campaign with fewer resources” than their opponents.”Boulos has the federal machine”, he stated. “Nunes has the municipal machinery”, he continued. “Marçal has a digital mafia that supports him“, he said. “But we’re not afraid, we go out on the street and show our faces”, he declared.

RESEARCH

Survey Real Time Big Data released on Tuesday (September 3) shows a three-way tie in the race for Mayor of São Paulo, within the margin of error. The former coach and businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB) appears in 1st place numerically with 21% of voting intentions. In 2nd place is the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), both with 20%.

Tabata has 9% of the votes. She is followed by the presenter Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), with 8%. The economist Marina Helena (New) has 3%. The 3 are also technically tied. Here is the full of the research (PDF – 1 MB).

The survey was conducted by Real Time Big Data from August 31 to September 2, 2024. 1,500 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-07377/2024. According to the company that conducted the survey, the cost of the study was R$20,000. The amount was paid by Record TV Network.