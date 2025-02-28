Frank Cuesta declared this Friday for about three hours at the Lao Khwan police station, In the center of Thailand, for the alleged illegal possession of protected wild animals, an accusation for which he has been detained since Thursday.

A police spokesman for this police station in the province of Kanchanaburi, located about 140 kilometers northwest of Bangkok, told Efe that the 53 -year -old Spanish spent Thursday night alone in one of the dungeons and that this Friday He has been able to meet a relative and his lawyer, Mettapon Suwancarer.

He Youtuberwho remained without handcuffing at the police station, declared with his lawyer and with the help of a Thai translator into English After being arrested at the Libertad Sanctuary, a 16 -hectare farm that he acquired years ago and in which he lives with dozens of animals.

The lawyer, who moved from Bangkok, works for the firm Juslaws, who also represents the family of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, killed in Thailand in 2023 by the Spanish Daniel Sancho. Neither costs or your lawyer have wanted to speak pubicly After the statement before the police.

The naturalist is expected to be transferred this Saturday morning to the provincial court of Kanchanaburi, where the judge will assess the possibility of giving him freedom on bail.





The police raided the sanctuary after Receive a notice through an email in which it was stated that “a foreigner was in possession of protected wild animals without permission,” according to the Thai department of National Parks, Wildlife and Conservation.

Within the property, agents found a total of ten protected wildlife animals “Without any official documentation that proves its acquisition”. This action, in the opinion of the authorities, constitutes “a crime typified in the Law of Conservation and Protection of Wildlife”, so the animals were seized.