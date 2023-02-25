The art critic and journalist Vittorio Sgarbi has entrusted touching messages of condolence to social networks for his mentor Costanzo

The disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo, name and historical face of journalism and television in Italy, has thrown everyone into despair. Hundreds of messages of affection, esteem and condolences that have appeared on the web since yesterday, when the presenter and journalist passed away forever. One of the most moving was undoubtedly that of Vittorio Sgarbi.

Credit: Vittorio Sgarbi – Facebook

Late yesterday morning, Friday 24 FebruaryItaly has received the sad news of the passing of one of the most followed, loved and appreciated personalities of the last few decades, Maurizio Costanzo.

He passed away on the same day that another great show business character passed away 20 years earlier, whom he interviewed several times, Alberto Sordi.

Among the many things Costanzo did in his lifetime, what he will be remembered for most is undoubtedly his historic talk show, the Maurizio Costanzo Show.

From the stage of the Parioli theater he accompanied for over 40 years the Italian evenings and hosted thousands and thousands of prominent personalities from the most varied worlds.

One of those who repeatedly sat on one of those chairs, which he got to know and appreciate Costanzo as a professional, but above all as a man, is Vittorio Sgarbi.

The art critic discovered Costanzo’s disappearance while he was in direct connection with “The wind that blows“, a program that is broadcast on La7.

The touching farewell of Vittorio Sgarbi for Costanzo

Subsequently, Vittorio Sgarbi has entrusted to social media heartfelt and moving farewell messages for his former mentor.

Maurizio Costanzo is not dead, he lives in a kaleidoscope. In his talk shows he has been able to bring the news to the theater, and the theater with the TV into life as if it were a tiggì. He invented a unique genre that cannot die. Just like him who has many followers every night, from Del Debbio to Porro, from Giletti to Formigli. At the same time he was politics, entertainment, theater: a unique multiplier, impossible to imitate. With him life became more theatrical than theater and theater stronger than life.

AND Still in another post: