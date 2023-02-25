In an old interview, Maria De Filippi spoke about how she would have reacted to the death of Maurizio Costanzo: her words

For Italy and for all the people they met Maurice Costanzo it is sad moment, given his sudden passing. However, many wonder how Maria De Filippi is enduring the pain of this serious loss.

The famous journalist and broadcaster lost his life at the age of 84 years oldleaving his wife, children, grandchildren and all the people who knew him and they valued for his work.

The love story between Maurizio Costanzo and Maria De Filippi it began in the 90s. Right from the start they showed themselves in love and bonded. For this after about 2 years of engagement, they decided to join in marriage.

They got married on August 10, 1995 and adopted their son Gabriel Costanzo in 2002. Despite the years and what they have lived together, both have always shown to be bound by great affection and great esteem.

The conductor, in an interview, said that in Maria he found the woman he should have shake his hand on the verge of death. However, she soon after, confessed that she didn’t know if she would be able to pull this off of hers wish.

The loss of Maurizio Costanzo and the words of Maria De Filippi

In the last few hours, after the sad news came out, it was published by them Press officean old woman was also remembered interview by Maria De Filippi.

During a conversation in 2012, with the journalist Andrea Scarpaeditor-in-chief Macro, Culture and Entertainment de The messengerat the time editor-in-chief of Vanity Fairto the question: “Do you ever think about when your husband will be gone in a hundred years?” Maria De Filippi has answered:

No. Because it will really be a disaster for me, like when my father died. From this point of view I haven’t grown much. Maurizio is more realistic, he often talks about it, and it drives me crazy.