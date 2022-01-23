With the increase in inflation and basic interest rates in the economy, the worker starts to see the balance of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) devalue with the loss of the purchasing power of the currency.

Asking for a review of the monetary correction index, individually adhering to the thesis being judged by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which asks for the replacement of the TR by the IPCA, can help reduce losses.

Antônio Maia, Founder of Loit FGTS, commits that the FGTS review can be used by all those who have had deposits from 1999 to today, even if there have already been withdrawals and the account is zero.

“With inflation and currency devaluation due to the continuous increase in prices, monetary correction is a mechanism for compensating for losses with inflation and therefore, the law determines that the FGTS must be monetarily corrected”, says Maia when recalling that the Loit FGTS kit is a technological tool that automatically calculates the amounts that workers have to claim for the review of the FGTS, to verify the amounts that people have to receive.

