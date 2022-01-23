Boca Juniors He continues to move incessantly in the transfer market and this Sunday he finished closing his third reinforcement: William Pol Fernandez, better known as “Pol”, who will return to the club after his departure at the end of 2020.
In this way, the midfielder will join the already agreed signings of Nicholas Figal, center back for Inter Miami, and Darius Benedetto, from Elche in Spain, in a 2022 market that is leaving both Sebastián Battaglia and the Football Council headed by Juan Román Riquelme more than satisfied.
The midfielder arrives from the Blue Cross, a team with which he had a contract until the middle of this year, after Boca paid two million dollars to the Mexican club, with a contract until the end of 2024.
Now it will be necessary to see in what position Battaglia will imagine him in order to be part of the starting XI: personally, I think of him in a line of four midfielders, without being the containment one, as if to give the team play. He has already shown that loose or lying on the right is his best version.
I don’t think he’s here to play as a midfielder, taking into account that he doesn’t have that many marks for that position; he does feel more than comfortable giving the team offensive play, enabling the forwards to score.
Taking into account the capacity of the young boys that Boca has today, such as Aaron Molinas, Cristian Medina and Alan Varela, I think that a little experience in that sector would be very good for Boca; I’m not saying as a replacement for Cardona as a hitch, but I do say that balance that each line needs between youth and experience. Will be?
