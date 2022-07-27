Tapachula.- The new caravan of more than 4,000 migrants from southern mexican installed this Tuesday a makeshift camp outside the Huixtla Border Traffic Service Center (CAIF) to press for an immigration solution.

After walking more than 50 kilometers from Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, this group of migrants collected firewood and set up a stove to prepare food while waiting for the attention of the authorities of the National Migration Institute (INM).

The migrant Venezuelan Daniel Rodríguez denounced that the authorities in Mexico have put obstacles in their way to reach the United States.

“We are not enemies of the Government of Mexico, nor of its people, we are migrants who have been fleeing hunger from our countries and from Latin America, Asia, Africa and Central America,” he told Efe.

Within your petition is a temporary permission to transit to the border with the United States.

If they don’t receive an answer, they would advance along the coastal highway until they find a new point where they can be heard.

“The only thing we ask is that they give us free passage like Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras and Guatemala do, because we have been coming out of the economic crisis in our country and the purpose is to be able to obtain a better quality of life for our families,” he added. the migrant

Juan Carlos, from the Dominican Republic, pointed out with a group of compatriots that he emigrated from his country due to corruption, but his journey has been difficult because there are people who have deceived them and stolen everything.

“In Mexico they have treated us well and we are waiting for attention,” said the man, who needs to continue on his way because he has seven children and his priority “is to be able to give them what they need.”

Children and women reported discomfort after their intense walk, due to lack of food, and many have begun to get sick with cough and flu.

At the Huixtla customs entrance there are members of the National Guard in riot gear guarding the federal building to prevent them from entering in a disorderly manner.

The INM staff left in the morning to attend to migrants who had an appointment and had the full protocol of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar).

This group of migrants had spent two weeks camping on the outskirts of the migratory regularization and, having received no response from the authorities, they left on foot this Monday.

But what seemed like a calm day ended with problems because in the afternoon, due to the lack of attention and agility in the procedures, a group of migrants blocked all the accesses to the CAIF and a part of the coastal road to demand that the INM resolve their situation, after settling on the outskirts of the Huixtla customs office.

The migrants crossed the main highway that connects the municipalities of the southern border of Mexico and the state capital, paralyzing heavy cargo traffic and public transport.

The annoyance of the migrants is that in the first instance the immigration authorities admitted a group of people but did not give them the temporary permits, before which they felt cheated and organized to close the accesses to the building.

Then a negotiating commission went to speak with the immigration authorities to remove the blockades and after that they entered the offices again in groups of 50 people.

The caravan reflects the record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted more than 1.6 million people so far in fiscal year 2022, which began last October.

We recommend you read:

In addition, Mexico received a record of more than 58,000 refugee applications in the first half of 2022, an annual increase of almost 15%, according to Comar.