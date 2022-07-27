British journalist Graham Phillips said that the UK sanctions against him are unfounded. He announced this in his Telegram channel on July 26.

“All my assets are frozen, and the British government has slandered me at the state level without any notice, without the ability to defend themselves,” he wrote.

Phillips noted that no charges have been brought against him. The problem is that the British authorities do not like his work.

Phillips was sanctioned on July 26 for covering events in the Donbass. London regarded his materials as “destabilizing Ukraine.”

On April 24, Phillips told Izvestia that residents of Mariupol have a negative attitude towards Ukrainian nationalists, in particular, members of the radical nationalist group Azov (several criminal cases have been initiated against members of the formation in the Russian Federation), against which several criminal cases have been initiated in the Russian Federation.

On April 14, a British journalist announced that he would bring humanitarian aid to Mariupol, which he had collected in several regions of Russia by driving around them.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The Kremlin explained that the tasks of the special operation include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the implementation of which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

