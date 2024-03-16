The PL Summit bet on the nationalization of the dispute, highlighting Mayor Eduardo Paes' connection with Lula; Castro and Flávio Bolsonaro also attended

The PL launched this Saturday (March 16, 2024) the pre-candidacy for federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem to Rio de Janeiro City Hall. The event was held at the samba school court Independent Youth of Father Miguelin the West Zone of Rio, and was attended by the former president Jair Bolsonarofrom the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castroand the senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

They criticized the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and associated him with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “Let’s end this left-wing misrule, get these Lula soldiers out of Rio”said Ramagem, who also mentioned that Bolsonaro won Lula in the 2 rounds of 2022 in the state and city of Rio.

“The municipality of Rio de Janeiro is in the hands of someone who lives hugging the current president of the nation, who has no commitment, who defends gender ideology”, said Bolsonaro. His eldest son, Flávio, said that “the one who is close, with his face close to Paes, is the leader of the gang, Lula”.

According to Castro, the locals will have to choose “who is in the bars on the weekends” or “call the delegate to bring order to Rio de Janeiro”.

Watch (3min35s):

Ramagem, who was a delegate of the PF (Federal Police) and commanded the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) during the Bolsonaro government, is investigated by the PF on suspicion of using the body to illegally spy on the former president's political opponents.

About this, Bolsonaro said: “Obviously, when he runs as a candidate, the world falls on his head, as it has on mine, because I am a cobblestone in the left's shoe”.