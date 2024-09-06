As you may know, Astro Bot is a cute and colorful platformer, full of cameos from PlayStation characters, that has received great critical acclaim. What was also very popular, from what you can read, was also the return to a type of video game that Sony seems to no longer be very interested in dealing with, at least not on a large scale.

With Astro Bot, Team Asobi wanted to fill a gap in the PlayStation portfolio which opened up when many studios moved on to making games with hyper-realistic graphics, forgetting their background.

The void

Nicolas Doucet, the head of Team Asobi, explained in an interview with VGC, that “as the PlayStation audience grows, many [studi] they went from making games with cartoon graphics to more mature, hyper-realistic ones.”

An example is Naughty Dog, which from various Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter, first moved on to make Uncharted and then The Last of Us. Sucker Punch moved on from Sly Cooper to Ghost of Tsushima. Insomniac Games from Spyro the Dragon to Marvel’s Spider-Man and so on.

“That’s when we at Team Asobi as a studio decided that we really wanted to fill that void, which 20-25 years ago was filled by other studios,” Doucet continues. “That’s what we want to do: a game for all ages, colorful etc. Even if we made a horror game, it would be a fun horror game.”

For more details on the game, available exclusively for PlayStation 5, we invite you to read our review of Astro Bot.