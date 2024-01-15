During the last few weeks, we have seen multiple rumors and reports indicating that the successor of the switch It would hit the market in the second half of 2024. Although at the moment there is no official information about it, Nintendo continues to ensure that users of its current console will continue to receive new games for the rest of this year.

Through an interview with NikkeiJapanese media, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, assured that the company plans to provide Switch users with new content, at least, until the end of the next fiscal year, that is, until March 31, 2025. This is what he said about it:

“We are still working on software for Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to maintain the momentum of Zelda and the movie [Super Mario Bros], focusing on the Christmas sales season. On the hardware side, we will maximize not only new hardware demand, but also demand from those purchasing second consoles and replacements.”

This was a message he shared in October 2023, and this same idea was replicated during the fiscal report related to the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Thus, It is very likely that Nintendo will continue to stand firm with these plans, this despite everything that has been rumored in recent weeks. In this way, it is clear that 2024 will continue to be a very busy year for all Switch users.

Only in the next few months we will see Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door HD a remake of Mario vs. donkey kong which will be available on February 16, Princess Peach: Showtime! on March 22, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD planned for some point in the summer of 2024. Likewise, Metroid Prime 4 It is still in development, and could be available at any time.

Along with this, a new Nintendo Direct is expected to take place in February, which will give us a clear idea of ​​everything that will come to this console during the first half of the year. Now, let us remember that multiple reports have indicated that The successor to the Switch will be announced in the first months of 2024, and will be available in the fall. Along with this, it has been mentioned that this hardware will be backward compatible. In this way, the Big N can give us experiences that reach both platforms, and thus fulfill its promise of continuing to release games for the Switch, at the same time as the library of its new hardware grows.

At the moment there is no more official information, but it seems like it's only a matter of time before we hear something concrete. On related topics, the Switch 2 is already generating profits for Nintendo. Likewise, the launch month for the Japanese company's new console is filtered.

Editor's Note:

It's obvious that the Switch 2 is already on the way, but Nintendo isn't ready to reveal this console just yet. In this way, the best they can do is simply continue giving the public a reason to have a Switch, and they may well surprise us with many quality games still on the horizon.

Via: VGC