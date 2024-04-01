The Spring Festivals have already arrived in Murcia. The city has been filled with flowers and color in every corner. Neighbors from nearby towns and tourists join the Murcians and soak up these days. And between photos and walks, those who want to fill their stomachs find in the typical barracks the best option to taste the most Murcian cuisine and eat bites full of flavor.
Santo Domingo, the Plaza Circular, Santa Eulalia or the Plaza de la Merced are just some of the places that have housed their characteristic barracks for these festivities. The waiting line for all of them is long. Many go with family and others with friends who want to enjoy these local delicacies. “We have had all the tables reserved for months,” says one of the cooks at Barraca Santa Eulalia.
From the entrance, a note is also taken of the diners to know the exact number and to perfectly accommodate everyone at the tables that are inside the reed walls. The space is limited and there are many who want to eat.
“We have had all the tables reserved for months,” says one of the cooks at Barraca Santa Eulalia.
Zarangollo, loins, sausages, ratatouille… And for dessert paparajotes or noisemakers. These are some of the preparations that are carried out in the barracks kitchens. Although there is always one dish that triumphs more than another. Which one do you like the most at the Spring Festival? The people of Murcia – and those who don't – are clear when opting for one: the zarangollo.
Traditional and different dishes
This preparation of just three ingredients (zucchini, onion and egg) requires a lot of care: “It has to be done over low heat and stirred,” explains a cook. This classic triumphs on the tables of the huts that do not stop ordering it, although there are also those who opt for the sobrasada toast with cheese. Of course, there is no shortage of all types of montaditos, which can be black pudding, sausage, sausage, loin or bacon if you opt for the usual ones, which rarely fail.
Beer
Cane
Glass
Third
Boat
liter jug
€1.30
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€6.00
wine liter jug
Sangria liter jug
Soft drinks (bottle)
Bitter
Tonic
Mineral water
soda can
Alcohol-free beer
liter and a half water
Soda 1/2 liter
€4.50
€6.00
€1.30
€1.30
€1.50
€1.00
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.30
Stews
Rice
Paparajote
coffee pot
mistela
€6.50
€7.00
€1.40
€1.00
€0.90
€1.70
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.60
€1.60
€1.50
€1.50
€3.50
€2.20
€1.20
€1.20
€1.20
€3.00
€1.80
€1.50
€1.50
€1.20
€2.00
€0.90
€2.80
€1.10
€4.00
€6.00
Sausage
Blood sausage
Sausage
Morcón and butifarrón
Sausage and sausage
Kid
Loin
Bacon
Sobrasada
Tortilla Wedge
Michirones p. big
Michirones p. little
Whole cooked potato
Potato cooked with garlic
garlic shell
Medium roast potato
+ garlic
Zarangollo – shell
Balls with broth
fried chard
Triangle fresh cheese
Partridges
Murciana Salad
boiled egg
Pepper Salad
Serving of olives
Crumbs, calluses and similar
table service
10% increase
Beer
Cane
Glass
Third
Boat
liter jug
€1.30
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€6.00
wine liter jug
Sangria liter jug
Soft drinks (bottle)
Bitter
Tonic
Mineral water
soda can
Alcohol-free beer
liter and a half water
Soda 1/2 liter
€4.50
€6.00
€1.30
€1.30
€1.50
€1.00
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.30
Stews
Rice
Paparajote
coffee pot
mistela
€6.50
€7.00
€1.40
€1.00
€0.90
€1.70
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.60
€1.60
€1.50
€1.50
€3.50
€2.20
€1.20
€1.20
€1.20
€3.00
€1.80
€1.50
€1.50
€1.20
€2.00
€0.90
€2.80
€1.10
€4.00
€6.00
Sausage
Blood sausage
Sausage
Morcón and butifarrón
Sausage and sausage
Kid
Loin
Bacon
Sobrasada
Tortilla Wedge
Michirones p. big
Michirones p. little
Whole cooked potato
Potato cooked with garlic
garlic shell
Medium roast potato
+ garlic
Zarangollo – shell
Balls with broth
fried chard
Triangle fresh cheese
Partridges
Murciana Salad
boiled egg
Pepper Salad
Serving of olives
Crumbs, calluses and similar
table service
10% increase
Beer
Cane
Glass
Third
Boat
liter jug
€1.70
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.60
€1.60
€1.50
€1.50
€3.50
€2.20
€1.20
€1.20
€1.20
€3.00
€1.80
€1.50
€1.50
€1.20
€2.00
€0.90
€2.80
€1.10
€4.00
€6.00
Sausage
Blood sausage
Sausage
Morcón and butifarrón
Sausage and sausage
Kid
Loin
Bacon
Sobrasada
Tortilla Wedge
Michirones p. big
Michirones p. little
Potato cooked with garlic
garlic shell
Medium roast potato
+ garlic
Zarangollo portion
Balls with broth
fried chard
Triangle fresh cheese
Partridges
Murciana Salad
boiled egg
Pepper Salad
Serving of olives
Serrano ham 100-120g
Crumbs, calluses, trotters, snails
€1.30
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€6.00
wine liter jug
Sangria liter jug
Soft drinks (bottle)
Bitter
Tonic
Mineral water
soda can
Alcohol-free beer
liter and a half water
Soda 1/2 liter
€4.50
€6.00
€1.30
€1.30
€1.50
€1.00
€1.50
€1.50
€1.50
€1.30
Stews
Rice
Paparajote
coffee pot
mistela
€6.50
€7.00
€1.40
€1.00
€0.90
table service
10% increase
However, the fact that the dishes are classic Murcian dishes does not mean that the barracas leave aside creativity to add some of their own preparations to their menu, as is the case of one that is located in Santa Eulalia and takes the name of the neighborhood itself. One of those responsible explains their three star montaditos: San Blas, El Eulalia and La Candelaria. They all have something in common and there is no shortage of traditional ingredients, such as sobrasada, serrano ham, pepper, fresh cheese or chorizo. One of those waiting to sit down to eat assures that “all Murcian food is wonderful.”
In addition to these preparations, others are added such as paella, Russian salad, potatoes with garlic or Murcian salad. All of them accompanied by slices of bread and many customers eager to devour them, since you have to make an effort to find free spaces in the barracks scattered around the city.
After some of the best delicacies that Murcian gastronomy offers, there should always be room for sweets. And even more so if the dessert par excellence is on the menu: paparajote. A lemon leaf covered in dough that is then fried and to which cinnamon and sugar are added to finish. “We don't have any paparajotes left,” a waitress from the Plaza de la Merced bar says to some diners. However, there are also those who opt for the noise killer or the pot coffee. This is how those who have chosen to go to the Murcian capital to enjoy the Spring Festival finish the meal without leaving aside the pleasure of the food.
#Murcian #flavor #dishes #successful #barracks #Spring #Festival
Leave a Reply