The Spring Festivals have already arrived in Murcia. The city has been filled with flowers and color in every corner. Neighbors from nearby towns and tourists join the Murcians and soak up these days. And between photos and walks, those who want to fill their stomachs find in the typical barracks the best option to taste the most Murcian cuisine and eat bites full of flavor.

Santo Domingo, the Plaza Circular, Santa Eulalia or the Plaza de la Merced are just some of the places that have housed their characteristic barracks for these festivities. The waiting line for all of them is long. Many go with family and others with friends who want to enjoy these local delicacies. “We have had all the tables reserved for months,” says one of the cooks at Barraca Santa Eulalia.

From the entrance, a note is also taken of the diners to know the exact number and to perfectly accommodate everyone at the tables that are inside the reed walls. The space is limited and there are many who want to eat.

“We have had all the tables reserved for months,” says one of the cooks at Barraca Santa Eulalia.

Zarangollo, loins, sausages, ratatouille… And for dessert paparajotes or noisemakers. These are some of the preparations that are carried out in the barracks kitchens. Although there is always one dish that triumphs more than another. Which one do you like the most at the Spring Festival? The people of Murcia – and those who don't – are clear when opting for one: the zarangollo.

Traditional and different dishes



This preparation of just three ingredients (zucchini, onion and egg) requires a lot of care: “It has to be done over low heat and stirred,” explains a cook. This classic triumphs on the tables of the huts that do not stop ordering it, although there are also those who opt for the sobrasada toast with cheese. Of course, there is no shortage of all types of montaditos, which can be black pudding, sausage, sausage, loin or bacon if you opt for the usual ones, which rarely fail.

Beer Cane Glass Third Boat liter jug €1.30 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €6.00 wine liter jug Sangria liter jug Soft drinks (bottle) Bitter Tonic Mineral water soda can Alcohol-free beer liter and a half water Soda 1/2 liter €4.50 €6.00 €1.30 €1.30 €1.50 €1.00 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.30 Stews Rice Paparajote coffee pot mistela €6.50 €7.00 €1.40 €1.00 €0.90 €1.70 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.60 €1.60 €1.50 €1.50 €3.50 €2.20 €1.20 €1.20 €1.20 €3.00 €1.80 €1.50 €1.50 €1.20 €2.00 €0.90 €2.80 €1.10 €4.00 €6.00 Sausage Blood sausage Sausage Morcón and butifarrón Sausage and sausage Kid Loin Bacon Sobrasada Tortilla Wedge Michirones p. big Michirones p. little Whole cooked potato Potato cooked with garlic garlic shell Medium roast potato + garlic Zarangollo – shell Balls with broth fried chard Triangle fresh cheese Partridges Murciana Salad boiled egg Pepper Salad Serving of olives Crumbs, calluses and similar table service 10% increase Beer Cane Glass Third Boat liter jug €1.30 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €6.00 wine liter jug Sangria liter jug Soft drinks (bottle) Bitter Tonic Mineral water soda can Alcohol-free beer liter and a half water Soda 1/2 liter €4.50 €6.00 €1.30 €1.30 €1.50 €1.00 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.30 Stews Rice Paparajote coffee pot mistela €6.50 €7.00 €1.40 €1.00 €0.90 €1.70 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.60 €1.60 €1.50 €1.50 €3.50 €2.20 €1.20 €1.20 €1.20 €3.00 €1.80 €1.50 €1.50 €1.20 €2.00 €0.90 €2.80 €1.10 €4.00 €6.00 Sausage Blood sausage Sausage Morcón and butifarrón Sausage and sausage Kid Loin Bacon Sobrasada Tortilla Wedge Michirones p. big Michirones p. little Whole cooked potato Potato cooked with garlic garlic shell Medium roast potato + garlic Zarangollo – shell Balls with broth fried chard Triangle fresh cheese Partridges Murciana Salad boiled egg Pepper Salad Serving of olives Crumbs, calluses and similar table service 10% increase Beer Cane Glass Third Boat liter jug €1.70 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.60 €1.60 €1.50 €1.50 €3.50 €2.20 €1.20 €1.20 €1.20 €3.00 €1.80 €1.50 €1.50 €1.20 €2.00 €0.90 €2.80 €1.10 €4.00 €6.00 Sausage Blood sausage Sausage Morcón and butifarrón Sausage and sausage Kid Loin Bacon Sobrasada Tortilla Wedge Michirones p. big Michirones p. little Potato cooked with garlic garlic shell Medium roast potato + garlic Zarangollo portion Balls with broth fried chard Triangle fresh cheese Partridges Murciana Salad boiled egg Pepper Salad Serving of olives Serrano ham 100-120g Crumbs, calluses, trotters, snails €1.30 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €6.00 wine liter jug Sangria liter jug Soft drinks (bottle) Bitter Tonic Mineral water soda can Alcohol-free beer liter and a half water Soda 1/2 liter €4.50 €6.00 €1.30 €1.30 €1.50 €1.00 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.30 Stews Rice Paparajote coffee pot mistela €6.50 €7.00 €1.40 €1.00 €0.90 table service 10% increase

However, the fact that the dishes are classic Murcian dishes does not mean that the barracas leave aside creativity to add some of their own preparations to their menu, as is the case of one that is located in Santa Eulalia and takes the name of the neighborhood itself. One of those responsible explains their three star montaditos: San Blas, El Eulalia and La Candelaria. They all have something in common and there is no shortage of traditional ingredients, such as sobrasada, serrano ham, pepper, fresh cheese or chorizo. One of those waiting to sit down to eat assures that “all Murcian food is wonderful.”

The kitchen of the Santa Eulalia barracks while they prepare the food.



MA Aznar





In addition to these preparations, others are added such as paella, Russian salad, potatoes with garlic or Murcian salad. All of them accompanied by slices of bread and many customers eager to devour them, since you have to make an effort to find free spaces in the barracks scattered around the city.





After some of the best delicacies that Murcian gastronomy offers, there should always be room for sweets. And even more so if the dessert par excellence is on the menu: paparajote. A lemon leaf covered in dough that is then fried and to which cinnamon and sugar are added to finish. “We don't have any paparajotes left,” a waitress from the Plaza de la Merced bar says to some diners. However, there are also those who opt for the noise killer or the pot coffee. This is how those who have chosen to go to the Murcian capital to enjoy the Spring Festival finish the meal without leaving aside the pleasure of the food.