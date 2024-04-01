The successful RCN novel, 'Rigo', is approaching its final chapter, scheduled for this Monday, April 8, 2024, which promises intense emotions in this last week. In this new episode, we will see Rigoberto Urán return to Colombia in the hope of obtaining forgiveness from his beloved Michelle. To achieve this, he convinces Giuseppe to grant him permission, taking advantage of the representative's interest in visiting these lands due to his infatuation with Adriana.

Furthermore, taking into account the one-week interruption in the programming of RCN Due to Holy Week, the next chapters will have an extended duration of one and a half hours. In this note, we will provide you with a guide so that you do not miss any details of the long-awaited episode 89, which has generated great expectations among followers.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 89 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 89 of 'Rigo' come out?

Episode 89 of 'Rigo' premieres today, Monday, April 1, 2024. This outstanding production, which has captivated all of Colombia, is inspired by the brilliant career of the renowned cyclist Rigoberto Urán, known as the 'Toro de Urrao'.

The series delves into the remarkable career of the athlete, who achieved international recognition by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that filled his native country with pride.

What time does episode 89 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 89 of 'Rigo' will air on the designated date starting at 8:00 p.m. m. Under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, this acclaimed series has quickly captured the interest of the audience, establishing itself as one of the most popular programs in Colombia.

Furthermore, it has become one of the most valued productions in the country, generating debates and comments on social networks, where followers analyze and highlight different aspects of the plot, thus reflecting its impact and relevance for the public.

'Rigo' convinced Giuseppe to go to Colombia. Photo: RCN.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

'Rigo' followers have the option to watch the series for free through the live broadcast of Canal RCN and its official website. This alternative not only provides access to the latest episode of the popular novel, but also allows you to watch all the chapters from the beginning of the series.

In addition, 'Rigo' is available on the platform streaming Prime Video, where users can enjoy all the episodes of the current season. However, unlike the free service, this option requires a monthly subscription to access the content.

What is the plot of 'Rigo'?

The official description of 'Rigo' begins as follows:

“The plot focuses on the life of an athlete destined to leave his mark, born to become a legend, under the promise made by his father: 'My son will be recognized worldwide.' Rigo is an eternal optimist at heart, naturally funny and charismatic, and this is reflected in the narrative based on his life and his three great passions: his father, who is taken from him by violence; Michelle, the love of his childhood; and the bicycle that he initially uses to sell lottery tickets in his town. and that ultimately propels him to global stardom,” as detailed in the synopsis.

Cast of 'Rigo'