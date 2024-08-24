La Notte della Taranta 2024 streaming and live tv: where to watch the concert

Tonight, August 24, 2024, at 9:20 pm live on Rai 3 and Radio 2 hosted by Ema Stokholma, La Notte della Taranta 2024 will be broadcast, the summer concert that for the last stage of this edition will arrive in Melpignano, in the province of Lecce. But where to watch the concert live on TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV and radio

Live appointment on Rai 3 this evening, August 24, 2024, at 9:20 pm with the conduction of Ema Stokholma from Melpignano. Live radio broadcast on Radio 2. Three hours of popular music where the rhythm of the pizzica meets pop, urban, trap sounds with quotes from Morricone to Piazzolla. Guests include Angelina Mango and Geolier.

The Night of the Taranta 2024 live streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the live streaming or catch up on the concert at any time thanks to the on demand function on the free Rai Play platform.

Previews

We have seen where to watch La notte della Taranta 2024 on TV and streaming, but what are the previews? The artistic line of the concert will develop around the theme of the twenty-seventh edition: Taranta generation. A sequence of hypnotic pizzica contaminated by contemporary sounds, the beauty of traditional songs in Salento dialect, Grico and Arbëreshë, the colors and sparkling atmospheres of the choreographies signed by Laccio, will make the square of the 150 thousand tarantolati from all over the world dance. A central event in the cultural and social panorama of Puglia that has been able to tell traditional music with a contemporary language. Shablo is the concert master of the 27th edition of the Concertone de La Notte della Taranta. The grand finale of La Notte della Taranta promises to be very special, given that it bears an exceptional author’s signature. This is the work of the Italian artist Emilio Isgrò, who has become a legend thanks to his so-called “cancellatures”, works in which he erases words, phrases and so on. A finale not to be missed, for which Isgrò has created special erasures that will serve as the backdrop for the highly anticipated final Concertone.