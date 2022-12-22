China now counts only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure within the official death toll from the Corona virus, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths recorded with the increasing spread of the virus, after easing the restrictions related to the pandemic.

The head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking University First Hospital, Wang Guiqiang, said that the deaths of people with pre-existing diseases have become countless among the “Covid 19” deaths.

And he continued: “Deaths resulting from other diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases or cerebrovascular diseases and heart attacks, are not classified as deaths caused by the Corona virus.”

The authorities did not report any new deaths in the latest update of Corona statistics, Wednesday, despite widespread reports and pictures of large numbers of dead bodies linked to “Covid 19.”

And the official number of Corona deaths since the epidemic began in Wuhan 3 years ago, stopped at 5241, which is a very low number for the largest population in the world.

China has long had reservations about how to count infected people, whether with influenza or coronavirus.

In most countries of the world, including the United States, the guidelines stipulate that any death in which the Corona virus is a “factor or contributor” is counted among the virus deaths.

China’s official clarification of how Corona deaths were recorded comes as the number of infections has risen across the country amid easing restrictions.

However, the total number remains unclear, as China has stopped requiring daily PCR tests, and many residents are taking home tests.