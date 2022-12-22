After arriving at Francesca’s as Cristóbal’s replacement, Jimmy and Alessia see each other again and get nervous. As the scenes go by, we see that the young man witnesses the success of “Ajjjiaco”, the dish created by Montalbán for his father’s restaurant.

Delighted by the customers’ reaction, the member of the Gonzáles goes to Alessia and thanks her for naming his dish after him, or rather, with the nickname she has given him. “No, you are wrong, the dish is not for you. If I would use a name for one of my creations, I would use my crush’s,” said Alessia, who furiously threw the Ajjjiaco at Jimmy.