About twenty agents from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard gun in hand, with battering ram and shieldsThis was the entry into the home of Koldo García, former advisor to former Minister José Luis Ábalos, where he was with his wife and their daughter, a minor who was only 3 years old at the time.

The video of that entry, to which Europa Press has had access, shows how the agents break into the house at 8:02 a.m. on February 20, 2024 through the main door and shouting “On the ground, Civil Guard”. In those first moments they find themselves face to face with the investigated partner’s partner who quickly raise your armslies down on the ground and notifies the agents that there is a minor at home.

A few minutes later, and once the rest of the UCO agents equipped with shields, weapons, vests and helmetsthey seat Koldo García – who is handcuffed – and the rest of the family in the main room. A registry begins that will be extended, according to legal sources consulted, for 12 hours.

“Wild” entry

Koldo García himself, consulted by this news agency, still remembers with amazement that entry by the agents that he describes as “savage”, especially when, he adds, He himself offered the keys to his home to investigators once he realized that an investigation had been opened into him.

“After having dedicated my life to helping in everything I could anywhere in Spain and outside of Spain, and after collaborating in everything – with the Civil Guard – for 35 years, you enter with a battering ram, with shields and with guns in the hand when there is a child under 3 years old inside the home,” he recalls.

During that search, according to sources close to the former advisor consulted by Europa Press, the agents tried to get information by Koldo García about Víctor de Aldama, the alleged achiever of the plot, and by former minister Ábalos. Furthermore, these sources point out, the former advisor collaborated with the UCO, pointing out where was the safewhere he had stored the seven rifles he owns for hunting, and provided the keys to his devices.

That record was later moved to a tool house located in an orchard owned by the former advisor and to his mother’s home. But before, and during the search of his home, the security cameras installed They were able to record not only the images of the agents searching the place but also their conversations.





In fact, these sources consulted explain that there are at least two more recordings from inside the home where those “compromising” conversations – as they point out – of the agents themselves were recorded.

The video of this entry, which Koldo García himself describes as “disproportionate”comes to light one day before the former advisor’s statement as an investigator is made before the judge in the Koldo case in the Supreme Court. And the same day on which De Aldama’s statement was made.





It should be remembered that in this case they are investigating alleged bites for the award of public contracts for the acquisition of masks during the pandemic, in 2020.

Koldo García, in an interview with Europa Press, He flatly denied having received illegal commissions for those contracts by De Aldama, while the alleged contractor has remained firm in his accusations against the former advisor and against the former minister both in his statement in the National Court and in that of the Supreme Court.