FC Barcelona returns to the league competition in a very demanding match that will pit Xavi's team against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín. The match is transcendental for the Barça team, given their need to add three by three to try to reach the highest positions in the classification. The culé team will need the performance of its best players in a field that is always difficult and very tight, so a spectacular atmosphere is expected.
Next, we review the five players who could be key in Xavi Hernández's idea for this important LaLiga confrontation against Real Betis:
Despite not being in his best moment since he arrived at Barcelona, De Jong must be the helm of the team in the center of the field. His ability to break lines of pressure and vision of the game make him a differential player who, when he is at his best, greatly improves the team's game, so it would be important for Xavi for the Dutchman to regain his best version of him.
In the short time that he has been able to play since his return after injury, it has been seen that he is a different player, with superior technical quality. When he has the ball at his feet, you know something different can happen. He is characterized by great ball handling and very good vision of the game, so if the Canary Islander recovers his best level, he will be essential for the final stretch of the season for Xavi's team.
The Uruguayan defender is the fundamental piece of the Barça team's defense. Considered one of the best in the world in his position, Araujo meets all the conditions required of a top-level player in his position. His great speed, together with his power from above and ability to go to the cut, make him a unique center back, and one of the main assets of Xavi Hernández's team.
The German midfielder arrived at the club last summer, and since then his great leadership capacity has been seen. Although he is not performing at the same level as at Manchester City, his involvement in the game is very noticeable and, furthermore, he is one of those players who has the ability to give the last pass, something fundamental right now in the game of the Barcelona team.
The Polish striker has had a season in which he is not performing at his highest level. However, in no case can one discuss his scoring ability, which is why he is a constant threat to rival defenses. With the arrival of Vitor Roque, the attacker once again has competition in the forward zone, so he will have to perform at the highest level if he wants to keep his place in the team's starting eleven.
#key #players #Barcelona #match #Real #Betis #LaLiga
Leave a Reply