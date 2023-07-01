The death of Talina Fernandez took the middle of the show in Mexico by surprise. “The Lady of Good Saying” She was admitted last Saturday, June 24, to the Spanish Hospital, in CDMX, as she had unbearable pain throughout her body. The news that she television host and journalist She was in very delicate health, it occurred during the course of the morning of last Wednesday. Before the media, film producer Coco Levy reported that it was a matter of hours before her mother died. And so it happened unfortunately; the afternoon of that day she perished at 78 years of age.

He said that some time ago, he was diagnosed leukemiaHowever, the doctors told them that with a few injections they could have a good time and could live for a year or up to eight, “we spent two months with infectious diseases specialists, the prognosis was that it was not a disease that was going to be cured, but that it could be treated , but I lied to my mother, because she said that what kills you is the diagnosis”. In just a couple of months, this disease caused great damage to Talina Fernández“everything happened very fast”.

One of the people who remained by Talina Fernández’s side until her last breath was Mr. José Manuel Fernández, with whom “La Dama del buen decir” had a love affair for a year and a half. In an interview with various media outlets during the funeral, recounted that the Mexican journalist spent her last days in strong agonyso he came to ask God to take her away, because his beloved was suffering too much.

“The truth was that he was very strong, but that’s the law of life, about two months ago he already felt bad, he had less and less strength and the last thing was very hard, he was in a very strong agony, those five days he did not know I wish them on no one, very strongly.”

Jose Manuel Fernandez mentioned having had a telenovela love story with Talina Fernándezand what you will miss the most will be your company; She stressed that she conquered him with her beauty and his way of being. “A very pleasant company, a life company, I had already gotten used to it.”

the remains of Talina Fernandez they were cremated after a mass with the body present; At the moment, the relatives have not decided where their ashes will be deposited.

