













Mushoku Tensei 2 releases a new trailer that gives us a taste of its episode 0







The opening chapter of the new season has already revealed an small advance of 30 seconds in which we can see the companions of the protagonist in a castle. In addition to that we can see a coming and going of very interesting emotions.

The advance of chapter 0 focuses especially on Sylphiette and Ariel Anemoi Asura whose overwhelming path is evident.

On the other hand, it seems that the second season of mushoku tensei It will have 25 chapters. According to rumors, it could be a delivery divided into two parts and the next one would arrive until 2024, however, it is not confirmed.

Source: Studio Bind

The second season of mushoku tensei in simulcast format It would be arriving in Mexico at 9 in the morning on July 2 through Crunchyroll.

It is one of the most popular isekai of the moment, its first season was a success. mushoku tensei It began as a web novel publication, then as a light novel, then as a manga to become an anime produced by Studio Bind.

We recommend: Mushoku Tensei: opening day, schedules and everything you need to know

What is Mushoku Tensei about?

mushoku tensei is an isekai story that follows the reincarnation of Rudy, a 34-year-old man who passed away but has a new opportunity in a magical world where he will be a talented wizard.

Rudy will grow up and embark on dangerous adventures with a particular company. Remember that the first season is available on Crunchyroll.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)