Peru tops the list, followed by countries in Europe; The United States has the highest absolute number of victims of the disease

Brazil occupies the 17th position in the world ranking of proportional deaths by covid-19, with 3,238 per million inhabitants.

The list is headed by Peruwhich registers 6,390 deaths per million. is followed by Bulgaria 🇧🇷5,611🇧🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇷5,012) and Hungary 🇧🇷4,850🇧🇷

Among South Americans, Chile (19th), Paraguay (25th) and Argentina (26th) are also among the highest rates in the world. The UK (21st) is down one spot from last week.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. Altogether, there were 1,083,362 of deaths from covid in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data🇧🇷

With 690,677 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil recorded 35,531,716 infections and 100 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday (Dec. 8).