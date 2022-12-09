Ministry of Health confirmed 100 deaths and 33,935 new cases of the disease on Thursday (Dec 8)

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday (8.Dec.2022) 100 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Altogether, they are 690,677 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

were registered 33,935 new cases in the same period. In total, the country adds 35,531,716 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco and Tocantins did not update the data.

Read here how and where the Power360 gets data about the coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day on which the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE DEATHS AND CASES

To explain the pandemic situation, the Power360 uses the 7-day average as a metric.

The indicator shows that the moving average of deaths in Brazil is 110🇧🇷 The curve shows variation of 148🇧🇷 compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an upward trend when the variation of the curve in comparison with the 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 32,797 records per day. The curve shows variation of 72🇧🇷 compared to two weeks ago.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil registers 3,238 deaths per million. The worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,364 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.