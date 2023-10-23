Recently, the agency revealed the outcome of the operations it carried out since the beginning of this year, which resulted in many positive results that contributed to enhancing stability in Iraq.

Iraqi experts evaluate the impact of these operations carried out by the agency, and the stages that the Iraqi government’s plan went through to eliminate the terrorist organization ISIS in order to zero in on the security crisis in Iraq.

Outcome of operations

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service revealed the outcome of its operations since the beginning of this year, explaining the importance of coordination with the Kurdistan region, which resulted in an escalation of operations.

The Iraqi News Agency “INA” quoted the agency’s spokesman, Sabah al-Numan, as saying: The agency’s current work is to follow up and pursue ISIS terrorist groups wherever they are.

These operations are based on a vision and plan prepared by the agency under the supervision of its head, Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi, in implementation of the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to put pressure on the remnants of the terrorist organization and prevent it from carrying out any operations that disturb the security achieved in all governorates.

The plan is based on accurate intelligence information and a prior reading of the reality of the areas where this organization is located. This plan has led to the device implementing approximately 250 missions with different tactics since the beginning of the year.

Most of these operations were concentrated in the eastern sector of the areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, and Salah al-Din governorates, and expanded to the areas of western Anbar to pursue the remnants of the terrorist organization, which are areas known for their ruggedness and complex terrain.

The outcome of the operations included the killing of 45 terrorists and the arrest of 110 others, including leaders of the terrorist organization, especially in the Salah al-Din and Kirkuk regions.

Most of the arrests were carried out in high intelligence coordination with the Counter-Terrorism Directorate and the Asayish Directorate in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah governorates. Intelligence coordination is increasing day after day and continuous successes are being achieved.

Target the center of gravity

The Iraqi security expert, Major General Majid Al-Qaisi, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that the Counter-Terrorism Service in Iraq is the tip of the spear against the terrorist organization ISIS, and has intensified its operations during the current year using many tactics that depend on accurate intelligence and landing operations in… Rugged areas that are difficult to reach, in addition to landing operations throughout the entire geography of Iraq.

Most of the operations that were carried out were specific operations because they targeted the center of gravity of ISIS, which is targeting field commanders or people who support the organization through logistical support or financing.

These operations carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Service led to a significant decline in the organization’s operations throughout Iraq, but despite this, the organization still represents a danger, especially in rugged geography, and it takes advantage of some loopholes to carry out limited operations.

The plan that Iraq used to eliminate the terrorist organization consisted of two stages. The first, a military stage, consisted of liberating the three governorates that were occupied by ISIS.

The second stage is the security stage, which relies on the strategy of eliminating what remains of the organization and pursuing small groups in distant and remote places. This stage will take time because these groups operate in a decentralized manner.

Zeroing down the security crisis

Iraqi political analyst, Ali Al-Baidar, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that the Counter-Terrorism Service is the most trained, most experienced, and most capable of confrontation.

By intensifying operations against the terrorist organization ISIS, the agency is trying to enhance the state of security stability that the country is experiencing, extend the authority of state institutions over many regions, and end the security crisis that began after the year 2003.

All of these things make the agency continue to carry out its proactive operations and carry out specific operations aimed at crushing terrorist outposts, eliminating their elements, and creating a new security space or culture within Iraqi society.

These operations resulted in good results, as terrorist threats decreased, Iraq became more stable, and there was public and popular interaction with the security forces. Therefore, we find the impact of these operations on the security reality, which is considered the best since 2003.